To the Editor:

The 48th annual World Hunger Sale on August 18 through 19 was a resounding post-COVID success. A truly community effort, it was sponsored by Church Women United and hosted by University Mall. Funds raised will benefit many local non-profit organizations helping with food insecurity, such as Good Samaritan House, Feed My Sheep, The Survivor Empowerment Center, and area food pantries.

Well over 200 volunteers worked to make the sale happen. Workers represented 16 local faith communities as well as community service organizations, including Carbondale Area Interfaith Refuge Support (CAIRS), Evergreen Garden Club, Habitat for Humanity, the NAACP, and Women for Change. The Lions Club helped physically set up the event and picked up donated items.

Large garden planters donated by Longshadow Gardens of Pomona were featured in the silent auction. Those donating food for volunteers included Dunkin’ Donuts, Jimmy John's, Kroger, Larry’s House of Cakes, The Neighborhood Co-op, Panera, Pat’s Barbeque, Quatros, 17th Street Barbeque, Schnucks, and Walmart. Burris Disposal Service provided a large dumpster for use all week. Vogler Ford and Meredith Funeral Home promoted the event on their business signs.

Various non-profit agencies collected unsold items to further benefit community programs after the sale. Cash contributions to help cover costs of the event came from local church members as well as members of the wider community.

Church Women United very much appreciates all donors, volunteers, and shoppers. For more information about this annual event, look for us on Facebook at Church Women United in Carbondale.

Martha Ellert

Carbondale

President, Church Women United