Every day, Dave Armstrong sees the signs on utility poles near Carterville High School featuring the names or uniform numbers of athletes, cheerleaders and coaches. Every day he also sees dozens of other students whose names are not posted, but whom he feels deserve recognition, too.
“I saw the signs they put up for athletes and others and thought that was nice; they do good things and should be recognized for the work they put in, but it occurred to me that it leaves a lot of kids out who also should be recognized for who they are what they do,” Armstrong said. “That’s the gesture I wanted to make.”
His gesture was to put Carterville Lions paw prints on the windows and door of the store along with the wording “Every kid gets a paw.” With each paw is a group of students who Armstrong feels need recognition: athletes, cheerleaders, choir members, the yearbook staff and some others who may not receive any recognition otherwise including students who adopt a goth persona and those who keep to themselves.
People are also reading…
“I wanted to include kids that some think don’t fit in,” he explained. “The ‘geeks’ and the ‘loners’ and all of the students who go to a lot of work to look a certain way or those band kids who march in the heat all summer long. I want them to feel that they are part of the school and community too, and remember that they are in this along with everybody else.”
Armstrong said reactions to the window display have been overwhelmingly positive.
“I heard someone say that their daughter really appreciated it and it made her feel seen and heard. I hope that the people who need to see it are seeing it,” Armstrong said, adding that he hopes the idea spreads to other communities. “I’d hesitate to say it is a movement, but I do think it would be great for people to take a little more time out of the day and to find ways that if you see a kid doing something good, to let them know.”
Carlyn Zimmerman who teaches music and directs the choirs at Carterville High School as well as the junior high said she appreciates what Armstrong has done.
“I think it is awesome,” she said. “I appreciate it so much - representation for students for where that isn’t always the case. Often they don’t get quite the same hype as other groups, but to see someone acknowledge in paint that there are many different kinds of specialists in our community is special. I think it is a really cool salute.”
Armstrong said he included athletes and cheerleaders on his display as well because he didn’t want to leave anyone out.
“It is just to say that everybody deserves to be recognized and it is important to remember that all of us are part of the community. I wanted to highlight that and to give some of those kids who may never see their name up on one of the phone poles a chance to see themselves in the town; to let them know that we care and that they are worthwhile as well,” Armstrong said.
Southern Illinois speaks up: Letters to the editor for the week of Sep. 1, 2023
Our weekly round-up of letters published in the Southern Illinoisan.
618-351-5078