Carterville event will teach guardians to correctly install a car seat

CARTERVILLE – Parents will have the opportunity to learn how to properly install car seats thanks to an upcoming event.

Caritas Family Solutions is hosting a free car seat check event at the Carterville Caritas Office on Friday, April 29, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event will allow parents and caregivers to learn tips on how to properly install their car seats.

Caritas Family Solutions, which was founded in 1947, is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities, according to their website.

The car seat event is one way they are working to achieve that.

The U.S Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows 46% of car seats and booster seats are incorrectly installed.

Caritas Family Solutions will also provide free "Child Have an Identity" stickers for car seats.

CHAD stickers display a child's information and help first responders know who to call if their caregivers get into an accident and are unresponsive.

The event will include free activities for kids like face painting, a treasure box with items and grilled hot dogs for participants.

The Carterville office is located at 10286 Fleming Road.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.