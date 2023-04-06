“I joined the Navy to serve my country and to build a better life for myself," said Stephens, who made the decision to go into the military instead of college like most people do. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in October 2019, 66.2% of high school recent graduates were enrolled in college or university.

Stephens, who will go on to serve his country at the Capitol, will see things and people his peers in college will only see on their smartphones.

“The thing I have learned most is the importance to serve a bigger purpose than yourself,” said Stephens.

Stephens will serve along other honor guardsmen at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C. Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard serves the President, in ceremonies in D.C, participating in the most prestigious ceremonies, from presidential inaugurations to rendering honors to foreign dignitaries.

Such great experience, responsibility and honor is not without its price.

Honor Guard candidates are selected from the cream of the crop at boot camp, near Chicago. Difficult and demanding enough for new recruits, in boot camp Ceremonial Guard sailors must stand out in military order and discipline, and have an ability to work as a cohesive team to pull off the thrilling close order drill the honor guard performs.