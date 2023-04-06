CARTERVILLE — A Carterville High School graduate is bringing honor to his hometown and country by serving as an elite member of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.
After a 10-week training program, Seaman Gabriel Stephens is now ready to serve his country as a guardsman.
“I joined the Navy to serve my country and to build a better life for myself," said Stephens, who made the decision to go into the military instead of college like most people do. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in October 2019, 66.2% of high school recent graduates were enrolled in college or university.
Stephens, who will go on to serve his country at the Capitol, will see things and people his peers in college will only see on their smartphones.
“The thing I have learned most is the importance to serve a bigger purpose than yourself,” said Stephens.
Stephens will serve along other honor guardsmen at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C. Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard serves the President, in ceremonies in D.C, participating in the most prestigious ceremonies, from presidential inaugurations to rendering honors to foreign dignitaries.
Such great experience, responsibility and honor is not without its price.
Honor Guard candidates are selected from the cream of the crop at boot camp, near Chicago. Difficult and demanding enough for new recruits, in boot camp Ceremonial Guard sailors must stand out in military order and discipline, and have an ability to work as a cohesive team to pull off the thrilling close order drill the honor guard performs.
“I am most proud of making it through bootcamp and training,” said Stephens.
The Ceremonial Guard has a drill team, but also a color guard (ceremonial flag handling), and those iconic casket bearers and funeral firing party depicted by Hollywood during moving moments in cinema.
“I enjoy my current command. The commitment to excellence and the team building are top tier,” said Stephens.
The opportunities and career advantages the U.S. military provides youth out of high school is incomparable, particularly from a financial perspective.
Stephens will be embarking on a worthwhile career with competitive salary and benefits, not the least of which being tuition assistance while on active duty, which pays for college expenses while serving in the military, but also full tuition and room and board expenses paid for after the military through the Post 9/11 GI Bill.
The average student borrows over $30,000 to earn a bachelor's degree. After the Navy, if Stephens decides to go to college, his borrowing debt will be zero, enabling him to build a better life for himself as he plans without student loan debt.
Stephens, along with his new peers in the honor guard, is the face of the Armed Forces, being among the most visible members of the military. Stephens will continue to grow in discipline, military bearing, attention to detail, and perfectionism in everything he does as a Ceremonial Guardsman, bringing honor to himself, to his hometown, and to his country.
And he knows it:
“Serving in the Navy means to do something more honorable than serving myself."