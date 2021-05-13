Carterville sees uptick in business during 2020, 2021

CARTERVILLE — Increased traffic in downtown Carterville along Division Street can be attributed to more than COVID fatigue.
While many of us spent the past year staying close to home, Harriet Mize, executive director of Carterville Chamber of Commerce, says business has blossomed in town.
Sabella Boutique at 104 S. Division St. and Bloom Boutique at 111 N. Division St. opened within the past year.
“There’s two businesses that opened in the worst year,” Mize said.
In addition to the two boutiques, Rob’s Pit BBQ, Infinity Realty, Pinnacle Realty and Fish Eye Kayak have opened in Carterville or moved to town. Mobility Life and Body 2.0 have opened next to Integrated Health.
“In spite of being a horrible year, they’re all hanging on,” Mize said.
Crappie Pro Shop, a Carterville business, moved to the corner of Division and Grand. According to employees, they are keeping busy since moving.
“I think we’ve got a lot of fishermen in the area,” Mize said.
She said it was hard when Crown Brew Coffee moved to Marion and the Live Simple shop sold. Now, the business climate is improving.
“I think we need more business out on (Illinois) 13,” Mize said.
“I think anyone who starts a business during 2020 or 2021 is courageous,” Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson said. “We’re grateful for those who choose to open a business and choose to do it in Carterville.”
Heather’s Bake Shop and More, which opened in April in the location formerly occupied by Rise Above It Café and Bakery, is owned by Carterville residents. Robinson is happy that residents want to open businesses downtown.
Jennifer Spence, who renovated and sold the building to bake shop owner Heather Lange, is working on another downtown building.
“It makes me proud to see a business come into Carterville,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the uptick in business is a testament to the consistent efforts of the city and council trying to improve and support the business community.
He said improvements to infrastructure in town help draw business. The city has put in new sidewalks, upgraded roads and improved water lines. They are adding a couple new water towers and an underground storage tank.
Robinson said people travel six or seven miles to stores with all kinds of options. He would like to keep them in Carterville.
“We’re in the middle of Carbondale and Marion, so it’s convenient for people to stop in Carterville,” Mize said.
Additional information about most of the new businesses can be found on their Facebook pages. For more information on opening a business in Carterville Chamber of Commerce at 618-985-6942 call city hall at 618-985-2252.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078