Carterville sees uptick in business during 2020, 2021

“I think anyone who starts a business during 2020 or 2021 is courageous,” Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson said. “We’re grateful for those who choose to open a business and choose to do it in Carterville.”

Heather’s Bake Shop and More, which opened in April in the location formerly occupied by Rise Above It Café and Bakery, is owned by Carterville residents. Robinson is happy that residents want to open businesses downtown.

Jennifer Spence, who renovated and sold the building to bake shop owner Heather Lange, is working on another downtown building.

“It makes me proud to see a business come into Carterville,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the uptick in business is a testament to the consistent efforts of the city and council trying to improve and support the business community.

He said improvements to infrastructure in town help draw business. The city has put in new sidewalks, upgraded roads and improved water lines. They are adding a couple new water towers and an underground storage tank.

Robinson said people travel six or seven miles to stores with all kinds of options. He would like to keep them in Carterville.