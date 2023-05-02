A 4th-grade teacher at Carterville Intermediate School received a very pleasant surprise on Monday.

As part of a schoolwide-assembly, Sabrina Gooden was presented with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching by the Golden Apple Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to preparing, mentoring and honoring educators who advance educational opportunities for students.

Gooden is one of 10 teacher award recipients in Illinois and the only one in the region. More than 570 4th through 8th grade teachers were nominated for the 2023 honors.

"These remarkable teachers have shown their dedication, creativity and impact on their students and schools. They have also contributed to their professional communities by sharing their best practices, collaborating with their peers and mentoring new teachers,” said Alan Mather, president of The Golden Apple Foundation. “They are not only exemplary teachers, but also influential leaders. The 2023 award recipients will join our mission to impact the lives of even more students by supporting the next generation of great teachers through our teacher preparation programs."

As a part of the honor, Gooden received a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University. She also will become a fellow of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators.

In her classroom, Gooden uses interactive scenarios to teach students about history, order and how they can contribute solutions to worldwide problems. She believes that combining students’ own characteristics, customs and outlooks improves both their engagement in studies and classroom instruction. She also involved members of the community in the classroom whenever she can.

“For one lesson recently, I transformed my classroom into a hospital and we had local emergency medical services deliver the patient that the students were going to operate on,” Gooden, an 18-year veteran of teaching – all in the Carterville district – said. “I really try to get everybody involved in what I do and to make school a special place for students to come every day; a place they want to come.”

Once Gooden was nominated for the honor, she was required to complete a formal application and submit video of herself teaching. The organization even had classroom observers visit. Still, she said the honor was a complete surprise.

“This was totally unexpected. I did not see it coming at all,” she said.

Carterville Intermediate School Principal Tom Webb said her selection brings accolades to the entire district.

“It’s a huge honor for her,” Webb said. “She is one of those teachers who is 100% invested in the learning and lives of her students. She puts in countless hours to make sure that her lessons are fun and engaging for them.

"An award like this is true recognition of the hard work she puts in daily to help her students succeed. It also is recognition of the learning environment we have all worked hard to create in our district.”

