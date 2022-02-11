Carterville's iDoctor: 'We can fix that'

A broken cellular phone screen and an “I can fix that” attitude that led Krissy and Ryan Stokes down a path of entrepreneurship nearly a decade ago.

Krissy had dropped her Apple iPhone – “right on the concrete,” she said – and the result was a smashed screen. Getting a poor response from the manufacturer regarding a repair or replacement, it was Ryan who decided to take a try at fixing it. His repair was successful. Before long, family members and friends, all of whom also had broken telephones, asked the Stokes to help them with repairs.

“Soon he was getting quite experienced at it and we realized that Southern Illinois needed an in-person source for help with technology. We went out on a limb and opened the business. It was the best decision we ever made,” Krissy Stokes recalled.

Their Carterville business, The iDoctor, has served cellular phone users from all across the region with telephone repairs and more since 2014.

“Our main thing is screen repair and that is typically what most people come to us for the first time, but once they get here, they’re often pleasantly surprised that we offer a whole lot more,” Stokes explained. “We offer software assistance, help set up phones or even if someone is having a strange issue with a smartphone, we can help.”

While the company name hints at expertise with Apple products, Stokes said her husband, who serves as the business’ lead technician, and other staff members also regularly fix Android devices as well.

“We’ll work on any kind of smartphone or tablet or any little piece of technology that you have,” she added.

Stokes said she enjoys showing clients how to get the most from their devices, using her background in education. Along with helping individual customers, she often teaches iPhone classes at John A. Logan College and local libraries.

Because of an extensive inventory of parts and screens, The iDoctor can complete repairs on most Apple products in under an hour; Android fixes take longer because often the parts must be ordered. In any given week, Stokes said the business repairs dozens of devices – for customers of all ages.

“I don’t know who is better for business: toddlers or teenagers, but I love them both,” she responded with a smile.

Stokes added that most damaged devices can be repaired; even what she calls “shoebox phones.”

“We hear a lot of stories and sometimes people are embarrassed by what has happened to their phone. Sometimes they will even brag, telling us how they watched their phone get run over after it fell off of the top of their car. They bring them to us in a shoebox, praying that it might be salvageable,” she said. “I tell them, as long as you don’t bend it like a taco shell or drop it in water, it’s pretty fixable.”

People should not be embarrassed with broken phones, she said.

“These things are in our hands and pockets literally everywhere we go, so things are just naturally going to happen,” she said.

Still, she recommends the use of cases and tempered glass screen protectors. The iDoctor carries both as well as pre-owned telephones and tablets.

“It doesn’t matter if your screen is broken, you need a new battery or your phone is just acting weird, we are here to help,” she added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0