Cavallaro wins Bright Spot Award

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has named Cecile Cavallaro’s residence at 519 Sycamore St. as the winner of the organization’s Bright Spot Award for June.

A dedicated landscaper, Cavallaro transported plants and even soil to the property from her previous home to start anew on Sycamore Street. A mother of seven, she often involved her children and others from the neighborhood in caring for her herbs and flowers.

Her landscaping includes potted plants, pineapple mint, eggplant, tricolor butterfly bushes, primrose, day lilies, lambs’ ears and hostas.

“I’m plant addicted,” she explained. “I love to sit out here in the mornings and drink coffee. In the evenings, I listen to the crickets and watch the sun set. This is my art.”

Recipients of the Bright Spot Award are chose by Keep Carbondale Beautiful for efforts in enhancing the beauty of the community through revitalization, new construction, plantings, upkeep, maintenance or rehabilitation. To nominate a business or residence, email the organization at keepcb1326@gmail.com.

