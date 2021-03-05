Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close due to floodwater

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will temporarily close at 6 p.m. Friday due to rising floodwater, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Based on the forecast for the Ohio River, the ferry is expected to remain closed until around March 14.

The Ohio River was at 40.12 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 1 p.m. Friday with a crest expected at 45.3 feet on March 10, the release states. The Golconda gauge was at 42.7 feet, with a crest expected at 44.8 feet on March 10. Based on those numbers, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry is expected to remain out of service until around March 14. However, the closure could be extended if there is additional substantial rainfall.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects Kentucky 91 with Illinois 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Kentucky, and Hardin County, Illinois. Temporary closure of the ferry turns a normal 20-minute trip from Cave-in-Rock to Marion, Kentucky, into a 70-minute detour. The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

For more information and updates, visit facebook.com/CIRFerry.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0