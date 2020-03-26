Cave-In-Rock Ferry to temporarily close because of Ohio River flooding

The release said the ferry normally closes when Ohio River floodwaters are in the 42-foot range on the Shawneetown gauge or in the 43-foot range on the Golconda gauge. On Thursday, the river was at 39.8 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 10 a.m., with floodwaters lapping at the edge of the pavement on Kentucky 91. The release also said the Golconda gauge was at 43.81 feet at noon Thursday, adding that the river at Shawneetown is expected to go to about 40.9 feet by Saturday, making it likely the ferry will remain out of service until possibly sometime during the day Monday.