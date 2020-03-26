Cave-In-Rock Ferry to temporarily close because of Ohio River flooding

The Cave-In-Rock ferry will close Thursday evening as the Ohio River level continues to rise.
The National Weather service in Paducah issued a flood warning for the Ohio River in Southern Illinois at Shawneetown, Golconda and Cairo.
A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 said faster-than-anticipated flooding forced the closure a day ahead of schedule.
You have free articles remaining.
The release said the ferry normally closes when Ohio River floodwaters are in the 42-foot range on the Shawneetown gauge or in the 43-foot range on the Golconda gauge. On Thursday, the river was at 39.8 feet on the Shawneetown gauge at 10 a.m., with floodwaters lapping at the edge of the pavement on Kentucky 91. The release also said the Golconda gauge was at 43.81 feet at noon Thursday, adding that the river at Shawneetown is expected to go to about 40.9 feet by Saturday, making it likely the ferry will remain out of service until possibly sometime during the day Monday.
Normal operating hours for the ferry are 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week — it normally carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day, according to the news release. It said timely notice will be given when the ferry reopens.
The NWS flood warning issued for the Ohio River said it is anticipated to continue to crest on Saturday and is expected to fall below flood stage April 1.
The NWS also issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Thebes, in Alexander County, where it is expected to crest Friday. At 11 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 36.3 feet at Thebes; flood stage is 33 feet. The river is expected to crest near 36.5 feet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.