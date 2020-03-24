CDC doctor: Rural areas shouldn't let guard down as big cities bear brunt of COVID-19

As of Tuesday, Illinois had registered 1,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with only 16 reported from the bottom third of the state — roughly 1% of the statewide total. And the vast majority of those cases were in Metro East St. Louis. In the southernmost counties, Williamson and Jackson reported one case each a week ago, and none since.
Across the country, like in Illinois, most states are reporting surges in large and midsize cities, while the number of confirmed cases, and rate of infection, in rural counties remain relatively low.
That has prompted some people to ask whether rural areas may be spared from the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping America.
“Since we’re more rural and spread out, are we less at risk?” was a question posed Monday to Dr. Jay Butler, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director for infectious diseases, during a conference call specifically for rural community leaders.
Butler called it “a very good question,” but one without a single, clear answer. A more important factor than people living in a “rural” area by government definition is the degree to which they are distanced from other people, he said. Social distancing is generally easier in a rural setting, but not for everyone. Rural areas are still home to numerous congregated settings such as nursing homes, county jails, state prisons, group homes and mental health hospitals. Homes can also be overcrowded with extended family or friends.
People are also more likely to travel to population centers for groceries, doctor’s visits and other essential needs where they may be exposed.
Butler said rural areas should not let their guard down, even though the big cities are mostly bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. at this time. While early data suggest the virus will make a slower entry into more rural areas, that doesn’t mean they are immune, he said.
“It’s important to look at history and what we’ve learned from that,” he said, pointing to the flu pandemic of 1918. “Before we even had air travel, that was an infection that spread far and wide. And by November of 1918, after the virus first was fairly prominent on the east coast of the United States in September, it had spread even as far as the Seward Peninsula in far western Alaska,” he said. “So I think it’s reasonable to assume that, while the entry into rural areas may be slower, and it may be easier to do some social distancing because of the lower population, we shouldn’t assume that any part of the country is going to be spared.”
Smaller, rural hospitals also may be overwhelmed if sudden outbreaks pop up in their towns. Most people experience mild symptoms and make a full recovery, but older adults are vulnerable to the virus and could require hospitalization. Like across much of rural America, Southern Illinois’ population is aging, especially in its least populated counties that have seen younger people move out as economies have collapsed.
Dr. Jerry Kruse, dean of the SIU School of Medicine, which serves 88 downstate counties, said it’s too early to say how hard rural areas will be hit. To date, epidemiologists studying the outbreak have traced outbreaks to gatherings in close spaces, mostly in large urban areas. “The question then that comes to mind is: Will this whole virus go away like SARS did in 2002? That virus came from November to July and then in essence was gone, and that was another coronavirus at that time. Or, will the cities get it first and then will it start moving into the rural areas and will we get our surges that look a little bit different than the cities’ do at that time.”
Kruse seconded the CDC in advising people to follow all social distancing recommendations to slow the spread, even if their rural areas have been largely spared thus far. If the virus gets inside a nursing home in a rural area, it could be deadly for residents and wreak havoc on a small town’s response system. “Once the virus gets into an environment it’s very, very, very infectious and spreads from one person to the other,” he said. “That way, an entire community could be seeded from a nursing home or a long-term care facility. Everywhere, we need to keep our guard up.”
Personal protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns and N95 masks, is in short supply nationally, in both urban and rural areas.
Bobi Cavins, emergency preparedness coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department, said her organization is working to obtain as many supplies as necessary to help other providers in Illinois’ southernmost counties, especially nursing homes. Most don’t have adequate access to N95 masks should an outbreak occur in their facilities, she said.
The critical shortage of protective equipment is a particular concern for rural hospitals and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) that serve America’s most underserved regions, the CDC’s Butler said.
“In a word, fear,” Fred Bernstein, the chief executive officer of Community Health and Emergency Services Inc., said is the top concern facing his organization, the FQHC serving much of Southern Illinois. Clients are concerned about how the pandemic will affect them, as are staff. “So much is unknown,” he said.
CHESI is taking numerous precautions at its clinics in Golconda, Carbondale, Cairo, Harrisburg and elsewhere, Bernstein said. That includes conducting more doctor’s visits virtually utilizing smart phones and minimizing the number of people in waiting areas. But staffing shortages could become an issue if COVID-19 spreads to rural areas, he said. For instance, one provider that serves a remote town recently had to isolate after developing a fever as a precautionary measure, and is not able to see patients at this time.
“That’s the kind of thing we’re confronted by,” he said. CHESI operates numerous clinics throughout the region, but does not offer inpatient care or COVID-19 testing.
Anyone who is critically ill due to COVID-19, as with any other illness requiring hospital care, would be transported by ambulance. Noncritical patients who suspect they have COVID-19 based on symptoms are asked to call their health care providers first to determine if they should be tested. But a lot of people in rural areas don’t have a vehicle or can’t drive for various reasons. Ron Gorst, public relations coordinator for Shawnee Mass Transit, said rural transit providers are prepared to transport people living in their service territories to testing centers.
Roby Williams, CEO of Hardin County General Hospital in Rosiclare, said the hospital has limited visitors, closed its gift shop, postponed some procedures and is screening patients that come in for routine services such as blood work or X-rays.
“The fact is nobody knows,” he said, of how hard, or whether, the sparsely populated area will be affected. While it’s important to follow all recommendations to slow the spread of the virus, Williams said he also would like to see people “cut back on the panic” as he fears an overreaction could also cause adverse consequences. “My concern is that we might have someone so afraid to come if they’re really sick that they may stay home and die with a heart attack,” he said.
The hospital, which generally serves patients in Pope and Hardin counties, has 25 general beds. One ventilator is on site. But if a patient were to become critically ill from COVID-19, they would likely be transferred by ambulance or helicopter to a regional hospital, as the hospital does not have an ICU unit. Williams said he and his staff are doing what they can to prepare, while also stressing calm in the community.
“We are not on the verge of a disaster in Rosiclare right now,” he said. “I’m hoping people will use a little common sense.”
