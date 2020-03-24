CDC doctor: Rural areas shouldn't let guard down as big cities bear brunt of COVID-19

People are also more likely to travel to population centers for groceries, doctor’s visits and other essential needs where they may be exposed.

Butler said rural areas should not let their guard down, even though the big cities are mostly bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. at this time. While early data suggest the virus will make a slower entry into more rural areas, that doesn’t mean they are immune, he said.

“It’s important to look at history and what we’ve learned from that,” he said, pointing to the flu pandemic of 1918. “Before we even had air travel, that was an infection that spread far and wide. And by November of 1918, after the virus first was fairly prominent on the east coast of the United States in September, it had spread even as far as the Seward Peninsula in far western Alaska,” he said. “So I think it’s reasonable to assume that, while the entry into rural areas may be slower, and it may be easier to do some social distancing because of the lower population, we shouldn’t assume that any part of the country is going to be spared.”