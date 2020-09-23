Cedar Lake boat launch to close temporarily for resurfacing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Carbondale has plans to resurface the boat launch at Cedar Lake between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

The Lake Management Supervisor said in a Wednesday news release the work should only take two days to complete depending on weather conditions.

Signs have been placed at the boat launch to notify and remind visitors of the temporary closure.

If the work is completed before Oct. 2, the city will send another news release to local outlets.

— The Southern

