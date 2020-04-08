Celebrating during a pandemic: Parade sends birthday greetings to 90-year-old Murphysboro woman

MURPHYSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate milestones, but it hasn’t stopped the celebrations.
Ruth Tindall turned 90 years old on Wednesday. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, her daughters, Julie Erbes and Debbie Tindall, would have planned a small family gathering to celebrate her special day. Instead, the family planned a drive-by parade to give family and friends a chance to wish Ruth a happy birthday.
During the pandemic, Debbie and Ruth Tindall are isolating at home to reduce the chance of exposure to the virus. Erbes and her son, Andrew, are dropping off essentials on the front porch and keeping in touch by telephone.
Julie Erbes said her mother had emergency surgery on Feb. 27, so she is really being careful.
Isolation has been hard. Julie Erbes is used to daily lunches with her mother. Currently, she cannot do that and help keep her mother safe. “This is the first time in a long time I haven’t been able to see her every day,” Erbes said.
Andrew Erbes said his cousin, Caroline, turned 13 last week. Family and friends did a birthday parade to celebrate. That's where the idea came from.
“Afterward, I said to Mom, could we do this for Nan?” Andrew Erbes said.
“We are copycats,” Julie Erbes said.
Andrew Erbes started texting and created a Facebook event.
Ruth Tindall served on the Murphysboro City Council for 12 years, was a member of Murphysboro American Legion Auxiliary when they helped fund new surgery suites at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, played golf and served on the board of Jackson Country Club, and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She and Kay Bozarth co-sponsored the Murphysboro Apple Festival Prayer Breakfast.
Ruth Tindall has also become a great-grandmother since she has been isolated. Her grandson, Aaron, and his wife, Elizabeth, welcomed a baby boy, Edison James, on April 2. They live in Denver. Julie Erbes said Ruth looks forward to meeting her great-grandson.
One of the people who responded to the event was Tamra Walker. Walker was friends with Julie Erbes in high school. They became reacquainted when Andrew and Aaron Erbes were in Crimson Express with Walker’s children. That’s when she also became friends with Ruth Tindall.
“Ruth is just part of the family. She’s just a fabulous person,” Walker said.
Ruth Tindall’s brother, Ray Doerr, who is also in his 90s, planned to be part of the parade. Julie Erbes said the siblings talk every day.
“I know she’s secretly excited about this,” Andrew Erbes said.
