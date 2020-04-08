Celebrating during a pandemic: Parade sends birthday greetings to 90-year-old Murphysboro woman

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MURPHYSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate milestones, but it hasn’t stopped the celebrations.

Ruth Tindall turned 90 years old on Wednesday. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, her daughters, Julie Erbes and Debbie Tindall, would have planned a small family gathering to celebrate her special day. Instead, the family planned a drive-by parade to give family and friends a chance to wish Ruth a happy birthday.

During the pandemic, Debbie and Ruth Tindall are isolating at home to reduce the chance of exposure to the virus. Erbes and her son, Andrew, are dropping off essentials on the front porch and keeping in touch by telephone.

Julie Erbes said her mother had emergency surgery on Feb. 27, so she is really being careful.

Isolation has been hard. Julie Erbes is used to daily lunches with her mother. Currently, she cannot do that and help keep her mother safe. “This is the first time in a long time I haven’t been able to see her every day,” Erbes said.

Andrew Erbes said his cousin, Caroline, turned 13 last week. Family and friends did a birthday parade to celebrate. That's where the idea came from.

“Afterward, I said to Mom, could we do this for Nan?” Andrew Erbes said.