“It’s like we have won the celestial lottery,” says Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.

Keeping with Mitchell’s analogy, the region will be cashing in its next winning ticket one year from Saturday, as the area’s second total solar eclipse in fewer than 10 years crosses the region. Preparations are already underway across Southern Illinois to commemorate the event and welcome thousands of visitors.

The Monday, April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse will cross North America in a path from Mexico, through Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York and into Canada. Just like seven years ago, Carbondale sits on the centerline of the eclipse path, just as it did on August 21, 2017, making the community the eclipse crossroads.

“We had the greatest duration the first time around, but we actually will really have a longer duration – 4 minutes and 9 seconds of duration,” explained Bob Baer, specialist in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Physics and Applied Physics and co-chair of the regional 2024 Eclipse Steering Committee.

Baer said even though the region is not the point of longest duration as it was in 2017 with 2 minutes and 40 seconds – that distinction belongs to Sinaloa, Mexico – Southern Illinois should be popular with eclipse watchers.

“We actually have a really long duration compared to most of the population centers along the path,” Baer said.

He explained that this eclipse will be different not only because of the length of totality, but because of the type of totality.

“The first time around, you got a 360 degree sunset effect during most of the eclipse, meaning you could see the sun right outside of that 70-mile-wide shadow of the moon,” he said.

In contrast, Baer said, the 2024 eclipse will feature a shadow of about 115 miles wide.

“We’re going to be in the center of a very dark shadow and you’re not going to see the edge of it. It is going to be very dark here.”

In fact, Baer compared the darkness to “about an hour after sunset.”

Baer said he expects lots of people will be coming to witness the eclipse firsthand. He said he would not be surprised to have 30,000 to 50,000 visitors in Southern Illinois. For that, communities, tourism officials and educational institutions including SIU are already making plans, using the 2017 experiences as a starting place.

Mitchell said he has been fielding calls from other communities along the eclipse path to gain insight on what to expect. Many in the region feel that they know what and how to plan based on previous experiences.

“One of the biggest things we know is that people are going to come,” explained Ashlee Spiller of Williamson County Tourism. “I think that being prepared is great, but we don’t want to overthink things.”

Overthinking translates into over-planning and over-programming, which some say happened seven years ago.

“In 2017, it had been almost 100 years since the previous total solar eclipse across the United States and we didn’t know exactly how to plan for it, so we erred on the side of caution. I would say it is safe to say we over-prepared,” Mitchell said. “For example, we did not know when the crowds would come, but now we know that a majority of the visitors will come the night before the eclipse or even the day of.

“One of the things that we really want to get across to area residents is that there is no need to stay home during the eclipse or in the days leading up to it. While we may have a large number of visitors, we don’t anticipate it being any larger than any one of the busiest days we have on an annual basis,” he said, using SIU’s commencement weekend or student move-in day as examples.

“We just don’t know how many people are going to attend the eclipse here," said Sarah Vanvooren, co-chair of SIU’s eclipse planning steering committee. “We hope that many of the people who attended the eclipse last time and had a great experience will return.”

Vanvooren said plans for the eclipse again include a narrated experience at Saluki Stadium (although more brief than in 2017) as well as related events. She added that tickets for the viewing experience have recently been made available at www.eclipse.siu.edu.

Others are making plans, too. Matt Monchino of Monchino Management which operates hotel properties in Marion and Carbondale, said he’s already receiving inquiries about rooms for the 2024 solar eclipse, as has Allison Hassler of Southern Illinois Vacation Rentals. She said she expects all of the 21 properties she handles to be fully booked very soon.

“I was astonished that people were starting to call even as much as 18 months ago,” she said.

Mitchell added that another benefit of the “celestial lottery” is the opportunity to welcome visitors.

“It’s very rare for a community or region to be in the path of two total eclipses in such a short amount of time and we’re certainly looking to put our best foot forward,” he said.

