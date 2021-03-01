Centerstone adds virtual Dungeons & Dragons to therapy options

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

LaPlant said they take personal details from clients’ histories and weave them into the story they create. It could be something as simple as a place they may miss visiting during quarantine, or even difficult life situations they may want to revisit from a different angle.

As to building a character — the basis of any Dungeons & Dragons campaign — LaPlant said they left the process somewhat open. If players had an old character from previous DnD experience, they are welcome to bring them along as long as they meet the parameters of the campaign they built. But, clients are free to make a brand-new character based on themselves or one that is entirely invented.

But, LaPlant said, unlike a traditional game, characters are relatively safe in the Centerstone campaign.

“In this, they’re not dying,” they said. LaPlant explained if a battle goes amiss, a character may be briefly removed from play, but will come back to rejoin the campaign.

Though they have not run a Dungeons & Dragons game before, years of experience playing and planning campaigns have helped LaPlant build the fantasy world players experience.

