Centerstone implements new simulation training for staff

WEST FRANKFORT — Select present and future trainees at Centerstone will now have the benefit of not only pencil-and-paper training, but also simulated client-caregiver interactions.
Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system with offices in Southern Illinois and in other states, specializes in mental health and substance use disorder treatments. The system announced in a news release Monday the recent launch of what it says is the world’s first known simulation training center for use by community-based behavioral health professionals.
The news release said the new program is operated by Centerstone’s Research Institute is called the Centerstone SIM Center. It prioritizes training clinicians in evidence-based practices for use in real-world care environments.
Tobin Richardson is the manager of simulation education at Centerstone and said simulated work experiences are common in the medical field, but haven’t always been in other sectors — something he and his team are working to fix.
“We acknowledged that there’s really no reason that behavioral health should not have picked up this practice,” Richardson said in an interview Monday.
He said just like those going into medicine, for Centerstone’s behavioral health professionals, there’s a big difference between memorizing technique and theory in a classroom and working in a real, live scenario.
“Especially in high-stakes environments, sometimes the transitioning from clinical training … to actually having the confidence to incorporate that stuff in practice is difficult,” Richardson said. He said this difficulty is especially real in life-or-death situations.
Richardson said the training is all online and consists of multiple components — though largely, he said, it is a series of short, didactic videos about the core techniques that trainees need to know. The Monday release announcing the simulation training said the simulated training format can vary depending on the topic, but learners can expect to watch informational videos, interact with standardized patients, engage in interactive scenarios where they are able to apply learned information, and provide feedback and proof of learned skills through open-ended questions and other clinical competency assessments.
It also said the new simulation training program launched this past fall when approximately 65 Centerstone staff members from multiple states participated in a simulated training exercise for cognitive behavioral therapy for depression.
While Centerstone had training programs before, Richardson said the new simulation trainings have been built from the ground up, not just duplicating old material.
Richardson said along with the short video learning segments will come periodic, open-ended reflection on the student’s part about the techniques they are learning and what they want to continue to learn. But eventually, they will have to prove what they know in a new way.
“At strategic points throughout their training they will practice those skills with a person, a trained actor,” he said.
As for who will make use of the new simulation training, Robert Lambert, director of corporate communications for Centerstone, said that all depends on what a person’s role at Centerstone is. He said primarily they would be care coordinators, clinician staff and other levels of client-facing staff.
Richardson said he and the simulation learning staff hope to help Centerstone provide the best training for staff in order to best reach the communities they serve.
“The more engaged you can get a learner to be the more you can actually get them to think about how they are going to incorporate (something) with a client,” Richardson said.
Richardson said in Monday’s news release that he looks forward to growing the simulation training program.
“We’re particularly excited to be expanding our offerings in cognitive behavioral therapy for suicide prevention and motivational interviewing,” Richardson said.
