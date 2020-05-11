You are the owner of this article.
Centerstone receives $360,000 grant for COVID-19 behavioral health services
WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone was awarded a $360,000 grant from the State of Illinois and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide help to uninsured or underinsured families experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 57.8 million Americans were living with mental and/or substance use disorders in the United States in 2018.

“The current national crisis of COVID-19 will certainly contribute to growth in these numbers,” John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone, said in a news release. “Americans across the country will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma and grief. There is also anticipated increase in substance misuse as lives are impacted for individuals and families.”

The purpose of this grant is to address the needs of individuals with serious mental illness, individuals with substance use disorders, and individuals with both serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Additionally, the program will focus on meeting the needs of individuals with mental disorders that are less severe, including those in the healthcare profession.

“With the grant, we will be able to deliver care that changes people’s lives through expanded crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Markley said.

This grant will serve families in the Metro East and Southern Illinois who are uninsured or underinsured and have a child or adolescent who, due to COVID-19, meets the diagnostic criteria of severely emotionally disturbed or severely mentally ill or has a mental health diagnosis

“This pandemic has brought so much uncertainty and emotional distress to families, but we want them to know that help is available,” said Niki Grajewski, Centerstone clinical manager and grant manager.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Centerstone remains fully operational and continues to serve its clients and communities. The health and well-being of clients, staff and community stakeholders is their main priority. They have implemented system-wide strategies that reduce the risk of exposure, including transitioning almost all appointments to telephone or telehealth video visits.

For more information, call 877-467-3123 or visit centerstone.org/covid19/.

