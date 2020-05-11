Centerstone receives $360,000 grant for COVID-19 behavioral health services

WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone was awarded a $360,000 grant from the State of Illinois and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide help to uninsured or underinsured families experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 57.8 million Americans were living with mental and/or substance use disorders in the United States in 2018.
“The current national crisis of COVID-19 will certainly contribute to growth in these numbers,” John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone, said in a news release. “Americans across the country will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma and grief. There is also anticipated increase in substance misuse as lives are impacted for individuals and families.”
The purpose of this grant is to address the needs of individuals with serious mental illness, individuals with substance use disorders, and individuals with both serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Additionally, the program will focus on meeting the needs of individuals with mental disorders that are less severe, including those in the healthcare profession.
“With the grant, we will be able to deliver care that changes people’s lives through expanded crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Markley said.
This grant will serve families in the Metro East and Southern Illinois who are uninsured or underinsured and have a child or adolescent who, due to COVID-19, meets the diagnostic criteria of severely emotionally disturbed or severely mentally ill or has a mental health diagnosis
“This pandemic has brought so much uncertainty and emotional distress to families, but we want them to know that help is available,” said Niki Grajewski, Centerstone clinical manager and grant manager.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Centerstone remains fully operational and continues to serve its clients and communities. The health and well-being of clients, staff and community stakeholders is their main priority. They have implemented system-wide strategies that reduce the risk of exposure, including transitioning almost all appointments to telephone or telehealth video visits.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a plan Tuesday for the gradual reopening of the state’s economy on a region-by-region basis, but he suggested it could take several months or even a year before the state fully reopens.
Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., one of Southern Illinois’ largest employers and a critical food manufacturer, continues to grapple with an outbreak of the coronavirus that has idled two plants and sickened numerous factory workers over the past few weeks.
Southern Illinois lawmakers on Thursday called on Gov. Pritzker to allow the Amateur Trapshooting Association to host its annual championship at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta this summer.
While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented graduating SIU students from taking their places in the Banterra Center for 2020's spring commencement ceremonies, university officials brought the pomp and circumstance to the students' homes.
He waited three days to get help for heart attack symptoms, in part due to fear of catching COVID-19 at an ER. He is sharing his story to encourage anyone having an emergency like a heart attack to seek care at the hospital.