Centerstone receives $360,000 grant for COVID-19 behavioral health services

WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone was awarded a $360,000 grant from the State of Illinois and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide help to uninsured or underinsured families experiencing emotional distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 57.8 million Americans were living with mental and/or substance use disorders in the United States in 2018.

“The current national crisis of COVID-19 will certainly contribute to growth in these numbers,” John Markley, regional CEO for Centerstone, said in a news release. “Americans across the country will struggle with increases in depression, anxiety, trauma and grief. There is also anticipated increase in substance misuse as lives are impacted for individuals and families.”

The purpose of this grant is to address the needs of individuals with serious mental illness, individuals with substance use disorders, and individuals with both serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Additionally, the program will focus on meeting the needs of individuals with mental disorders that are less severe, including those in the healthcare profession.