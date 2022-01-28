 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centerstone to host free, virtual Flourish Open House webinars for families to build parenting skills, supports

Taylor Marks

WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host free, virtual Flourish Open House webinars at noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

The webinars will help participants gain a better understanding of the services Centerstone offers families through the Flourish program, which serves families through building parenting skills and supports.

“The goals of the Flourish program are to increase well-being, improve permanency and enhance the safety of the family,” said Taylor Marks, Centerstone’s Flourish supervisor.

Objectives of the webinar include:

• Gain knowledge of the Flourish program for family support services

• Experience group activities utilized during Flourish programming

• Address any questions related to parenting and family services through Flourish

Presenters in the webinar include Marks and:

• Alyssa Cline, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

• Breauna Hurd, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

• Karla Sippely, MA – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

• Taylor Holloway, MSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Group Leader

• Stephanie Dalton, LCSW – Centerstone’s Flourish Supervisor

To register, visit https://bit.ly/0208Flourish. For more information, contact Marks at taylor.marks@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 1813.

