Centerstone to host virtual training on the effects of domestic violence on children

The training is open to anyone interested in the effects of domestic violence on children. Dalus Ben Avi, director of Marketing & Community Engagement at Centerstone, said the training is appropriate for anyone who cares about or works with children, including families of domestic violence survivors.

This training has been approved for 1.5 hours of continuing education for licensed social workers, professional counselors and nurses.

The training is part of Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program, which is funded by a $2 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Center for Mental Health Services. The program’s goal is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children and adolescents who have experienced traumatic events and their families.

Other one-day CT3 training in 2021 include: The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children, May 26 and Oct. 27; ACEs (Adverse Childhood Events), June 30; Trauma 101, July 28 and Dec. 8; Childhood Trauma, Aug 25; Stewards of Children, Sept. 29; Secondary Trauma, Nov. 10.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/052621. For more information, contact Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.

