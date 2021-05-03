Centerstone to host virtual training on the effects of domestic violence on children

WEST FRANKFORT — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, will host a free, virtual training on the Effects of Domestic Violence on Children from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 26.
“Living in a home with domestic violence can have a significant impact on a child’s emotional and physical well-being,” Megan Ragan, CT3 Trauma Training and Care Coordinator, said in an email. “More than half of families where a woman is abused, the children are abused as well.”
Participants will:
- Increase knowledge of the prevalence of domestic violence and its relationship to child abuse
- Learn about the cycle of domestic violence and its effects on children
- Learn the warning signs of domestic violence and child abuse
- Gain skills to identify a family experiencing domestic violence
- Gain insight into what can help can be offered in a domestic violence situation
Amber Anderson with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois will present the training. Anderson has completed at least 250 hours in trainings dedicated to trauma-informed work including trainings on “Paper Tigers,” resiliency, foster care PRIDE trainings, monthly trauma-informed trainings provided by Caritas, and 40 hours of domestic violence education.
Anderson has been a prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois since August 2020. She previously was volunteer coordinator for the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging and is a foster parent.
The training is open to anyone interested in the effects of domestic violence on children. Dalus Ben Avi, director of Marketing & Community Engagement at Centerstone, said the training is appropriate for anyone who cares about or works with children, including families of domestic violence survivors.
This training has been approved for 1.5 hours of continuing education for licensed social workers, professional counselors and nurses.
The training is part of Centerstone’s Trauma, Treatment and Training (CT3) program, which is funded by a $2 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Center for Mental Health Services. The program’s goal is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children and adolescents who have experienced traumatic events and their families.
Other one-day CT3 training in 2021 include: The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children, May 26 and Oct. 27; ACEs (Adverse Childhood Events), June 30; Trauma 101, July 28 and Dec. 8; Childhood Trauma, Aug 25; Stewards of Children, Sept. 29; Secondary Trauma, Nov. 10.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/052621. For more information, contact Ragan at megan.ragan@centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123), ext. 7875.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078