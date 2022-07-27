CEO Ed Cunningham discusses changes at Heartland Regional Medical Center

MARION — In the fast-changing world of healthcare, Heartland Regional Medical Center has taken the necessary steps in recent years to rebuild its credibility in the region.

New Chief Executive Officer, Ed Cunningham, who took over last March, is front and center directing that rebuild.

Cunningham sat down with The Southern Wednesday to provide an overview of some of the important happenings within the organization.

Cunningham said a new express care/primary care office will open in front of the Harrisburg Walmart in the middle of September. The building is 5,500 square feet in size and will house an x-ray machine and laboratory.

"We will be able to take care of people in the community as they have needs," Cunningham said. "The big difference between express care and urgent care is cost. Express care is treated like an extended care clinic instead of urgent care. The cost for urgent care is a third to half more than express care."

The dual-office facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Cunningham said Marion has an existing express care office located in the strip mall that also houses Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

"We were slowed by COVID-19 for a while, but in recent months, we are back to seeing anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 patients a month," Cunningham said. "We are looking at other communities, too. Our goal is to open spaces in at least two more communities within the next six months. When people get off work and haven't felt good all day, they need to see somebody, and their doctor's office is closed.

"But with these express care facilities, they can get in and out quickly. If they need an x-ray, we can do it there. If they need lab work done, we can do it there. We can take care of you and make sure you have what you need."

Cunningham also spoke highly of current and newly hired physicians who have either made, or will be making an impact on the hospital.

"Dr. (gastroenterologist Raza) Hamdani, who we brought in almost a year ago, has done an excellent job for us so far. His practice is growing rapidly within the community and has been very well received."

Dr. (Barry) Rosenblum has been very busy since coming to town. He is an ENT. When I was at Granite City, I stole him from Missouri Baptist Hospital," Cunningham said. "At present, he sees 20-to-24 patients a day in his office, but is only here three to four days a month. And he's already booked up until October. We're looking to bring him in every other week if we can work out an agreement."

Rosenblum specializes in balloon sinuplasty.

"It used to be that there would be all this packing left in your nose after the procedure, but this new balloon technique breaks everything loose similar to what a balloon does with a cardiology patient when they're trying to remove plak," Cunningham said.

"Patients who receive the balloon treatment with a sinusplasty like it much better. It's not as painful. There's no packing left in the nose and you get to go home the same day of the procedure. It's the same principle with a procedure on the Eustachian tube to remove pressure within the ears and help people hear better."

Cunningham said Dr. Ahmad Abdin is a relatively new cardiologist at the hospital.

"He is from Jordan. He started with us in March, and then had to leave to get his visa taken care of. He was gone for almost three months. Luckily, with the help of Senator Dick Durbin and Congressman Mike Bost, we were able to get him cleared and back at our hospital. He is working with Dr. Victor Mwansa, our other cardiologist. His business is growing rapidly. He brings some of the newer technology in the field with him. It has been very well received."

Dr. Amar Mukerji (colorectal surgeon) is yet another physician who has been well received by the public, Cunningham said.

Regarding a staffing shortage with nurses mostly brought on by the pandemic, Cunningham said it has been a battle to find quality replacements, but things have been looking up for the hospital of late.

"We had shortages like every other hospital in the country, but our numbers are coming back," Cunningham said. "Salaries have also come back down to a more manageable level. We couldn't pay the $200-an-hour wages that some hospitals were paying there for a while. It's simply not sustainable for community hospitals like ours. We weren't going to be able to survive if salaries were going to be three times higher than they were before COVID hit."

Cunningham said Heartland Regional Medical Center takes care of all its patients, including those who are uninsured.

"We do charity care and our share of Medicaid patients," he said. "We take care of people no matter who they are when they cone through our doors. We believe that patient care is critical. That's important to us."

Cunningham said the hospital is working closely with area high schools and colleges to help recruit new nurses.

"We offer scholarships. We're doing what we can to get our young people back into nursing, back into radiology, and back into lab and respiratory therapy. We've got to build for the next generation. We need to make sure we have trained people who can take care of us as we grow older.

"And we've had very good luck recruiting nurses so far," Cunningham continued. "If I had everybody oriented and trained, we would be very close to full staffing."

Looking further ahead

Cunningham said the hospital has plans to do much more in the months ahead in addition to opening new express and primary care offices in the region.

"About the middle of next year, we're going to replace one of our cath labs," Cunningham said. "We have new robotics ready for our urologist who will join Physician Assistant Stacey Leithliter, we expect to sign the new urologist this evening, who will be arriving here in December. He is robotically trained and can perform reconstructive surgeries."

Cunningham added that the hospital is putting together a vein center to treat varicose veins. I know it's cosmetics, but if a person is not happy or comfortable with the way they look, it affects their life. Mental health is just as important as physical health."

Speaking of mental health, Cunningham said emergency room visits are on the climb at the hospital with a big increase in mental health cases.

"We have seen a number of patients with psychiatric problems grow rapidly in our ER over the last two years," he said. "People who have been cooped up at home from COVID.... and can't go anywhere. They get in a fog. Some don't take their medicine like they should. It's amazing the effect the pandemic has had on our communities."

Regarding outreach and primary care, Cunningham said there have been 700 new patients visit local practices connected to the hospital just last month and more than 5,500 since the start of this year.

"People are looking for primary care and they are coming from all over," he said. "Our doctors will sit and listen. They talk to their patients and figure out what they need. We're excited with our doctors and nurses and what they're doing here."

Cunningham said what excites him the most about his job is that he is starting to see the fruits of the hospital's recruitment efforts.

"And we're starting to spend the money to do outgrowth. We're building relationships with the independent physicians in our communities. Our patient scores have gone up. We're expanding our primary care base. We're expanding our cardiology base. We're going to be taking a huge step forward with our urology department and we're expanding our ENT services. The pieces are starting to come together."