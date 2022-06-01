Change in state law to help youth entrepreneurs

A change to an Illinois law makes certain that youth entrepreneurs have the same access to assistance and resources as others in their desire to start their own business.

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, introduced a bill to amend a previously enacted state code which directs the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic to establish Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers throughout the state. Fowler’s amendment, which was co-sponsored by all of the Southern Illinois legislators, adds “youth entrepreneurs” to the target audience for the assistance centers.

“The events of the past two years have left their mark on our state’s economy, which is not very business-friendly right now. It can be especially tough for young people looking to start their own businesses,” Fowler said. “Helping youth entrepreneurs get started and succeed will boost local and state economies, generate jobs and provide revenues for communities.”

Senate Bill 2984 adds “youth entrepreneurs” to the groups that can be assisted at Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers though a program established in 2021 to be supported by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The other groups include minorities, women, individuals with a disability, dislocated workers and veterans.

This new law defines ‘youth entrepreneurs’ as persons between the ages of 16 to 29 who want to start a business in Illinois.

Once the Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers are funded and established, they are to offer guidance to those wanting to start a business.

Fowler said with the growth of student-entrepreneurship programs such as county-based CEO programs in high schools, giving these would-be business owners access to the same resources as others.

“With this, they will ll be able to have an opportunity to research and be a part of grant opportunities as well as get career education with the agencies and work with non-profit corporations and chambers. They will be included and have a seat at the table,” Fowler explained

Fowler’s amendment passed by unanimous votes of the Senate on Feb. 16, and the House of Representatives on March 30. The bill was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker in mid-May and becomes effective in 2023.

