Charlie Groves, Southern Illinois' Santa, dies

Southern Illinois’ Santa has died.

Charlie Groves, who served as the North Pole’s representative to the area for more than 40 years, died at his home Thursday according to his family on social media. He was 72.

"We would like to let you know our dad, Charlie Groves passed away this morning. He is cancer free, pain free and in Heaven with our mom Yvonne. Thank you for the love, support and prayers,” his children posted.

Groves’ family recently announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and was on hospice care. Shortly after his diagnosis, Groves was honored with a drive-by parade that included more than 100 cars the presentation of a plaque by Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini.

He was retired from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he worked as a storekeeper for the university’s engineering programs.

Groves had portrayed Santa Claus at home visits, private parties, parades and public events for 43 years. He told The Southern in December that he made as many as 130 appearances each Christmas season.

During the parade he shared his perspective on life.

“Do what you want to do in life and don’t back down. Make the most of each day,” Groves said.

Funeral arrangements for Charlie Groves are pending.

