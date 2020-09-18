Chautauqua Street to close for two weeks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, Chautauqua Street at Oakland Avenue will close for approximately two weeks. This closure will allow construction crews to finish storm sewer and paving work on Oakland Avenue.

Drivers will need to seek alternate routes or follow marked detours.

Drivers coming from the southwest will be able to take Poultry Center Drive to Douglas Drive East to enter the SIU campus.

For more information, contact the City’s Engineering Division at 618-457-3270.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0