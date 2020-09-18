 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chautauqua Street to close for two weeks
0 comments

Chautauqua Street to close for two weeks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Beginning on Monday, Sept. 21, Chautauqua Street at Oakland Avenue will close for approximately two weeks. This closure will allow construction crews to finish storm sewer and paving work on Oakland Avenue.

Drivers will need to seek alternate routes or follow marked detours.

Drivers coming from the southwest will be able to take Poultry Center Drive to Douglas Drive East to enter the SIU campus.

For more information, contact the City’s Engineering Division at 618-457-3270.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News