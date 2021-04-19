Chef Dylan Lipe is behind new Salty Boar barbecue restaurant in Du Quoin

The side windows were taken from a farmhouse in Nashville. The swinging doors are the front and back doors from a farmhouse in Sparta.

“The doors don’t match up, but they match up enough for us,” Lipe said.

The bar was in the building and features pennies enclosed in acrylic on its top. A fireplace in the bar was created with slabs of walnut from Anna. The counter the restaurant has been in the building since the late 1950s.

Pictures of farm animals in various countries are in the bar. The east wall of the restaurant is lined with pictures that share pieces of Lipe’s life and memories, like family pictures and even a photo of Lipe with his barbecue mentor, the late Mike Mills.

Lipe began working in restaurants working at the Dairy Queen in Du Quoin at the age of 16.

Lipe won a cooking competition while still a student at Du Quoin High School that came with a scholarship to the prestigious culinary program at Johnson and Wales University. He loaded up his car and headed toward Providence. On the second day of orientation, he was told there was problem with his financial aid package.

Lipe knew he could not pay for the program out-of-pocket, so he headed home. He left the university, but he did not leave his love of cooking behind.