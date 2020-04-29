Chefs team up to feed community with Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

One Hot Cookie, a Murphysboro-based bakery and catering company, prepared and sold 125 individually packaged meals to the Collaborative Kitchen this past weekend. Those meals were then distributed at the Boys & Girls Club.

“It was a very easy process for us,” Sarah Lavender-Brashear, owner of One Hot Cookie, said of the collaboration. She said that while she was selling the meals at a reduced price, it still allowed her an additional way to support her staff, as the bakery and catering company is producing a fraction of what they normally would.

Lavender-Brashear also said that giving back to the community is the right thing to do.

“I don’t think we need to be thanked. As business owners and leaders, we need to help out as that’s part of having a business,” Lo said. His family has owned and operated New Kahala in Carbondale for the past several decades. “I think it’s our responsibility to help out as much as we can.”

In addition to their bulk meal donations to local organizations, the Collaborative Kitchen set up their community meal distribution process in a way that would encourage those who can’t afford meals to pick one up anyway.