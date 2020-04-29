Chefs team up to feed community with Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

CARBONDALE — Rachel Cristaudo, Leah Maciell, Jennifer Rollinson and Nicholas Stewart, the owners of Cristaudo’s, made a swift transition from one realm of food service to another in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants in the state to close to dine-in service on March 17. Like many small restaurants across the country, the Cristaudo's owners quickly realized that keeping their business open and their dining room closed would not be sustainable.
Despite spring holidays and events being crucial for the Carbondale-based café, bakery and catering business, the owners didn’t waste time dwelling on the current circumstances. Instead, they shifted their focus from the day-to-day operations of Cristaudo’s to identifying ways they could support their community.
“We started thinking that there’s probably going to be a need in the community for food,” Maciell said. With their catering experience and ability to produce a large amount of food for a variety of people, the owners were confident that this need was something they could help with.
Maciell reached out to groups that were already feeding people, including Tina Carpenter, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale, and administration from Carbondale's school district, who were using their existing platforms to distribute meals in response to the crisis.
With unemployment claims skyrocketing and K-12 schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, an increased demand for free or reduced-price meals was inevitable. The Boys & Girls Club went from supplying 75 take-home dinners to 125 in a short window of time, and that number is expected to continue to rise.
In the midst of the increased need, food distribution has also been impacted by the pandemic response. Carpenter explained that the agency that normally provides dinner and snacks for the Boys & Girls Club during the week stopped providing these services when the stay-at-home order took effect.
“We know that just in our after-school program, for many of our kids the meal that they get is their only meal — that’s their supper. We were really worried about how they and their families were going to get food, especially with a lot of people losing their jobs,” Carpenter said.
Carbondale Community High School and the Boys & Girls Club provide over 1,000 meals every weekday to students, with the high school distributing 500 meal pairs of breakfast and lunch, and the Boys & Girls Club supplying over 100 dinners. Maciell said that she and her team hoped to use their existing food preparation skills and resources to support these organizations by addressing the need for meals over the weekend, when there was no meal distribution.
While still in the preliminary phase of their efforts, the owners used GoFundMe, an online fundraising platform, to gather donations to use toward their new initiative, as well as supplementary support for their continued business expenses and staff needs.
To kick off their new endeavor, the Cristaudo’s owners were able to use GoFundMe donations to provide over 150 meals to the Carbondale Warming Center and the Boys & Girls Club, with a large batch of bunny cookies in the mix to recall some sense of springtime normalcy. They wanted to be able to contribute to these organizations on a regular basis, though, and continued searching for ways to facilitate an ongoing, sustainable operation.
Cristaudo reached out to William Lo, who co-founded and operates the Southern Illinois Eats page with his wife, Keesha Lo, to explore how to expand their mission and utilize other resources like local chefs or restaurants. Lo was eager to participate, and his existing connections to restaurant owners in the region provided the glue to bring their initiative together. Through this partnership, the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen was formed, and a comprehensive plan was developed.
The Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen decided to raise funds for meal donations by selling meals to the community on a weekly basis, with supplementation from their GoFundMe efforts. These funds would be used to purchase future meals, in bulk and at a reduced price, from participating local restaurants.
By doing this, the Collaborative Kitchen aims to support local restaurants by raising awareness of the restaurants’ open-and-operating status (for to-go or delivery orders), increasing exposure to their food and publicizing their support of the community while providing some additional, and often much-needed, hours to their employees.
One Hot Cookie, a Murphysboro-based bakery and catering company, prepared and sold 125 individually packaged meals to the Collaborative Kitchen this past weekend. Those meals were then distributed at the Boys & Girls Club.
“It was a very easy process for us,” Sarah Lavender-Brashear, owner of One Hot Cookie, said of the collaboration. She said that while she was selling the meals at a reduced price, it still allowed her an additional way to support her staff, as the bakery and catering company is producing a fraction of what they normally would.
Lavender-Brashear also said that giving back to the community is the right thing to do.
“I don’t think we need to be thanked. As business owners and leaders, we need to help out as that’s part of having a business,” Lo said. His family has owned and operated New Kahala in Carbondale for the past several decades. “I think it’s our responsibility to help out as much as we can.”
In addition to their bulk meal donations to local organizations, the Collaborative Kitchen set up their community meal distribution process in a way that would encourage those who can’t afford meals to pick one up anyway.
The ready-to-heat meals can be pre-ordered and picked up by anyone in the community on a pay-what-you-can basis. Menu items last week included veggie lasagna, Cristaudo’s famous pink sugar cookies packaged by the dozen and pulled pork sandwiches by Pat’s BBQ in Murphysboro. Each menu item has a suggested donation price so that people can pay for their meal while helping support the production of the donated meals. The online ordering process does not require a donation, so everyone can receive a meal regardless of their ability to pay.
“We do this all online so no one has to feel judged,” Lo explained. “If you need food, you can make a donation if you’d like, or if you don’t have enough for a donation, you can come pick up anyway through the online process.”
The Collaborative Kitchen accepts preorders online until 8 p.m. Thursdays, and meal pickup is on the following Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. behind Cristaudo’s. They currently distribute 125 meals to the Boys & Girls Club, which has adapted to serve any child or teen in the community who needs a meal, and 30 meals to the Carbondale Warming Center on Saturdays.
“I appreciate the way everybody is pulling together to take care of each other, that to me just speaks volumes of the people of Southern Illinois. I appreciate them very much,” Carpenter said.
Learn more about the Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen at facebook.com/SoIlColKitchen or place your order at southernillinoiseats.com/southern-illinois-collaborative-kitchen.
