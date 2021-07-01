Cherokee youth walk along Trail of Tears, spend month in the Shawnee National Forest

Five youth from the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma recently spent a month in Southern Illinois working with Shawnee National Forest officials and learning the area's ties to their tribe and culture.
“The Cherokee are not from Southern Illinois, but because of the Trail of Tears, they have a relationship to Southern Illinois,” Mary McCorvie, heritage program manager and tribal liaison for Shawnee National Forest, said.
The children and teens included Bobby Spradlin, 17, Jaydun Teehee, 17, Jayci Spradlin, 17, Gracie Sp” radlin, 14, and Lakayah Jumper, 12. They were accompanied by Whitney Warrior, director of environmental services and historic preservation for the United Keetoowah Band, and other adult chaperones.
They helped dig with SIU Center for Archaeological Investigations Summer Field School at Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site near Chester, worked on the trails and cleaned at Lincoln Memorial Park in Jonesboro, did trail work at Millstone Bluff, visited the ranger station near Vienna, toured the fish hatchery at Little Grassy Lake, traversed the high ropes course at Touch of Nature Center and did some snorkeling and field work at Hutchins Creek in Union County.
They also walked a portion of the Trail of Tears that runs through Southern Illinois.
“I think it is kind of cool they still let us walk on the trail,” Jayci said.
“The site of the trail was the most emotional. It was amazing to me,” Gracie said. “It’s best to learn history at the place it happened.”
Warrior explained that they got to feel, touch and see the trail, and there was a lot of learning in that experience.
“We would love to build future archeologists and historians,” Warrior said. “They are learning as group who we are, where we come from and why we do what we do.”
For most of the youth and their chaperones, this was their first trip Southern Illinois.
“It’s a lot like our home,” Bobby said.
The group took a side trip to Cahokia Mounds.
“It was pretty cool,” Jaydun said.
All of the youth called the Summer Field School experience one of their favorites from the trip. Jayci found a button and Lakayah found part of a Spanish coin at Fort Kaskaskia.
“I like it here (at Touch of Nature). It’s quiet and we have a lot to do, (and) trails to walk,” Gracie said.
For Warrior, the trip was about providing opportunities for young people.
“We want them to start to advocate for themselves and learn to cope with being away from home,” she said.
Warrior explained that the family is very important in their culture. They ties are so strong that it sometimes makes it hard for youth to leave home for beneficial reasons, like to take a job or attend college. If they can be away from home for two months, they can be successful leaving home to attend college.
“I want to get degrees, preferably in history or environmental science,” Warrior said with a grin.
She said a lot of kids think they have to be good at sports to go to college. She wants them to know there are other ways to get into college.
Warrior said the Cherokee believe their actions impact the next seven generations.
“The change I am working for, I may never see,” she said. “These five kids can make a difference.”
McCorvie said the forest service is required by law to consult with tribes quite a bit. To do this, the National Forest Service form relationships with the tribes.
The UKB youth and adults are also forming relationships with Shawnee National Forest. McCorvie said several plants native to the Shawnee, such as hickory, ginseng and snake root, are important in Cherokee culture, which gives the youth an opportunity to learn about these.
In addition to forming relationships, they are offering the youth summer jobs. The Cherokee youth get paid to work while learning about Shawnee National Forest and the forest service gets some extra hands in areas like trail maintenance and cleanup.
Funding for the program was provided by money dedicated to the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and the Nature Connection.
