Cherokee youth walk along Trail of Tears, spend month in the Shawnee National Forest

Warrior explained that the family is very important in their culture. They ties are so strong that it sometimes makes it hard for youth to leave home for beneficial reasons, like to take a job or attend college. If they can be away from home for two months, they can be successful leaving home to attend college.

“I want to get degrees, preferably in history or environmental science,” Warrior said with a grin.

She said a lot of kids think they have to be good at sports to go to college. She wants them to know there are other ways to get into college.

Warrior said the Cherokee believe their actions impact the next seven generations.

“The change I am working for, I may never see,” she said. “These five kids can make a difference.”

McCorvie said the forest service is required by law to consult with tribes quite a bit. To do this, the National Forest Service form relationships with the tribes.

The UKB youth and adults are also forming relationships with Shawnee National Forest. McCorvie said several plants native to the Shawnee, such as hickory, ginseng and snake root, are important in Cherokee culture, which gives the youth an opportunity to learn about these.