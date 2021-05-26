 Skip to main content
Chester man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
alert urgent

Ambulance
Getty Images

A Chester man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Joseph Picou, 20, failed to negotiate a curve on Chester Road southwest of Wine Hill Road in Randolph County about 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police. 

His motorcycle left the roadway at struck a tree, police said. 

Picou was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the crash. 

