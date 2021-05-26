Chester man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash

A Chester man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Tuesday.
Joseph Picou, 20, failed to negotiate a curve on Chester Road southwest of Wine Hill Road in Randolph County about 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.
His motorcycle left the roadway at struck a tree, police said.
Picou was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the crash.
Les O'Dell
Higher Education Reporter
Les covers higher education as well as business and faith. A three-degree graduate of SIU, he has written for The Southern since 2009, joining the newsroom staff in 2021. Contact him at les.odell@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5036.
