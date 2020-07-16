Chester Mental Health Center experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — The state-run Chester Mental Health Center is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among employees and some residents.

This week between Tuesday and Thursday, 33 employees and five residents tested positive, according to the Randolph County Health Department. The employees who tested positive live in multiple counties, including Randolph and Jackson.

Meghan Powers, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Human Services, which oversees the facility, said that all staff and residents at the facility have been offered testing.

Further, upon notification of new positive cases there, IDHS staff met with state and local public health officials to get their input, closed meeting rooms, performed a deep cleaning of the facility and provided reminders to workers about safe behaviors on and off the work site, Powers said.

Employees have also been offered the less intrusive COVID-19 tests.

Chester Mental Health employs about 500 people from across the region, and serves about 260 patients.

Randolph County has experienced a recent uptick in cases, in part tied to the outbreak at Chester Mental Health.