Chester Mental Health Center experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

CHESTER — The state-run Chester Mental Health Center is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among employees and some residents.
This week between Tuesday and Thursday, 33 employees and five residents tested positive, according to the Randolph County Health Department. The employees who tested positive live in multiple counties, including Randolph and Jackson.
Meghan Powers, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Human Services, which oversees the facility, said that all staff and residents at the facility have been offered testing.
Further, upon notification of new positive cases there, IDHS staff met with state and local public health officials to get their input, closed meeting rooms, performed a deep cleaning of the facility and provided reminders to workers about safe behaviors on and off the work site, Powers said.
Employees have also been offered the less intrusive COVID-19 tests.
Chester Mental Health employs about 500 people from across the region, and serves about 260 patients.
Randolph County has experienced a recent uptick in cases, in part tied to the outbreak at Chester Mental Health.
In its most recently issued news release on Wednesday, the health department noted a “surge in cases over the weekend” and said it anticipated more positive cases in the days ahead. The department cited among the reasons that people are circulating more in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan that allowed additional businesses to open and loosened restrictions on gatherings, and July 4 holiday weekend celebrations.
“Please be mindful that the virus is still prevalent in our area,” the department said in its news release. “Please follow the recommended guidelines and take additional precautions.” Those include reconsidering traveling to other areas where there is a high incidence of COVID-19, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and refraining from unnecessary physical conduct such as shaking hands.
The agency maintains a publicly accessible online database of cases reported among staff and residents at its residential facilities as well as staff at IDHS Family and Consumer Services, Rehabilitation and administrative offices.
It shows that Chester's facility is not alone in experiencing an outbreak among IDHS facilities. In this region, earlier this year, 23 employees and 39 residents of the Warren G. Murray Developmental Center in Centralia tested positive. All have since recovered, according to IDHS. Several facilities in central and northern Illinois have also experienced outbreaks.
Department wide, 428 IDHS employees have tested positive and 445 residents/patients. Of them, 353 employees have returned to work, and 403 residents/patients have recovered. Ten residents of developmental centers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, and six department employees, according to IDHS. Eleven of the total deaths were of residents and employees of the Ludeman Developmental Center in upstate Park Forest.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.