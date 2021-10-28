 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'Chester Strong' — SIU students collect food, donations for tornado victims

'Chester Strong' — SIU students collect food, donations for tornado victims

Cierra Creason (right) and Emma Hathaway (left) pose for a photo in front of their booth where they are collecting donations for those impacted by the Chester tornado, Oct. 28 2021.

 Kallie Cox

Two students worked at tables outside of the SIU Student Center on Thursday to raise money and collect food for victims of the tornado that tore through Chester earlier this week.

Emma Hathaway, a student at Beck Area Career Center working towards her LPN in Redbud, and Cierra Creason, a sophomore majoring in social work, aren’t part of any particular organization and put the drive together on their own to help their hometown. 

“Chester's my hometown, I lived there my whole life,” Creason said. “So when I saw that this tragedy hit us, I knew that I had to do something, I couldn't stand back and not do anything. And I knew those people needed much more help than they were receiving. So we really just want to help our community to rebuild and heal.”

Hathaway said her boyfriend's house was hit by the tornado and was destroyed. It is expected to be bulldozed by Dec. 1.

“So that's really impacted me. And then I had other family members that were hit. So it was pretty big on my half too,” Hathaway said.

Creason said the tornado significantly impacted those living in mobile homes in the community.

People are also reading…

“Especially in our trailer core area, we have a lot of people with a significant amount of damage who are going to be homeless. Due to the insurance companies just wanting to condemn the homes,” Creason said. “We've been focusing our support and donations over there for food and financial assistance and everything like that. Our next town over, Bremen, is where they got a lot of damage as well.”

Creason said a lot of the damage impacted those who are not financially well off, but overall she and Hathaway have received a lot of support, especially from younger people in the community. 

“We're hoping to see more support in the future,” Creason said. “So far, I've been getting a team of volunteers together to clean up debris and everything. We worked for about two hours last night cleaning up debris, by the trailer court ... Tree limbs and sheet metal and everything. And we also plan to take most of the metal and scrap it and then use whatever money we get from that as part of our financial donations.”

So far, the two say they have enough donations to feed about 50 families.

In a Facebook post about where individuals in the community can donate food for those in need, Creason wrote: “I would like to let everyone know that Benson's Wine Bar, Reid’s, Chester Ace Hardware, Rozier's Country Market - Chester, and the Chester VFW are all drop off points for food donations!! I’m very grateful to have the team and the support I have!#ChesterStrong.”

NWS: 12 tornadoes from Sunday storms in Missouri, Illinois,
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU student calls for answers in Jelani Day case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News