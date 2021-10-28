'Chester Strong' — SIU students collect food, donations for tornado victims

Two students worked at tables outside of the SIU Student Center on Thursday to raise money and collect food for victims of the tornado that tore through Chester earlier this week.

Emma Hathaway, a student at Beck Area Career Center working towards her LPN in Redbud, and Cierra Creason, a sophomore majoring in social work, aren’t part of any particular organization and put the drive together on their own to help their hometown.

“Chester's my hometown, I lived there my whole life,” Creason said. “So when I saw that this tragedy hit us, I knew that I had to do something, I couldn't stand back and not do anything. And I knew those people needed much more help than they were receiving. So we really just want to help our community to rebuild and heal.”

Hathaway said her boyfriend's house was hit by the tornado and was destroyed. It is expected to be bulldozed by Dec. 1.

“So that's really impacted me. And then I had other family members that were hit. So it was pretty big on my half too,” Hathaway said.

Creason said the tornado significantly impacted those living in mobile homes in the community.

“Especially in our trailer core area, we have a lot of people with a significant amount of damage who are going to be homeless. Due to the insurance companies just wanting to condemn the homes,” Creason said. “We've been focusing our support and donations over there for food and financial assistance and everything like that. Our next town over, Bremen, is where they got a lot of damage as well.”

Creason said a lot of the damage impacted those who are not financially well off, but overall she and Hathaway have received a lot of support, especially from younger people in the community.

“We're hoping to see more support in the future,” Creason said. “So far, I've been getting a team of volunteers together to clean up debris and everything. We worked for about two hours last night cleaning up debris, by the trailer court ... Tree limbs and sheet metal and everything. And we also plan to take most of the metal and scrap it and then use whatever money we get from that as part of our financial donations.”

So far, the two say they have enough donations to feed about 50 families.

In a Facebook post about where individuals in the community can donate food for those in need, Creason wrote: “I would like to let everyone know that Benson's Wine Bar, Reid’s, Chester Ace Hardware, Rozier's Country Market - Chester, and the Chester VFW are all drop off points for food donations!! I’m very grateful to have the team and the support I have!#ChesterStrong.”

