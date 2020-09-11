Chicago chicken chain Harold's expands into Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — News in the year 2020 often needs a trigger warning label — but word of a new chicken joint in Carbondale has been a bit of good news, especially for Chicago transplants.

The world is burning, literally, and the country seems to be divided along some very polarizing lines. But in the midst of all this, local Facebook feeds have been filled with exclamations about the opening of Harold’s #29. Pictures posted to Facebook of fried chicken wings glossy with thick red-orange sauce are enough to make the tongue tingle with anticipation.

“Please be the best, we need you so bad,” one person wrote in the comments of one such post.

“SO READY!!!” another wrote after sharing one of the Carbondale Harold’s Facebook posts.

A popular franchise in Chicago, Harold’s Chicken Shack is slated to open sometime in October next to New Kahala on East Grand Avenue. Franchise owner Nick Walker said when he was in school at Southern Illinois University in the early 2000s, he often found himself wanting a taste of home.