Chicken wing 'shortage' comes to roost in Southern Illinois

He said he’s been buying extra to store for what he thinks could be hard times come late summer and into fall. He said he’s been getting grim reports from distributors.

“Be prepared because come the fall they’re expecting prices … to go through the roof,” he said of the cost of poultry and oil.

Kelley said the same of the shortening he uses in his fryers — the price has gone from $30 per 35 pound drum now to $45 — a 50% increase in two months.

Kelley works with his father, Mike Kelley, who also spoke with The Southern.

He said propane costs will also likely be tough in the coming months. Still he doesn’t think customers will have to absorb much of the increase in supply costs.

Theis and Hannah weren’t sure exactly what these rising prices would mean long term.

When asked about wing alternatives, like boneless wings, Theis said this was an option — at least on paper. But when the idea has been casually floated to customers, the response hasn’t been great, Theis said. No one wanted to see that kind of switch.