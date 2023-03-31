Surrounded by supporters dressed in royal blue and flanked by symbolic blue and white pinwheels – both signifying the month’s focus – child welfare advocates kicked off April as Child Abuse Prevention Month during an afternoon program at John A. Logan College on Friday.

The event was organized by the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, and featured representatives from a number of agencies and organizations which serve children who staffed tables sharing resources and told of the ongoing need for child abuse prevention.

“We need to raise awareness that child abuse, including child sexual abuse and neglect, happens in every single community and happens in our schools and happens in our places of worship and youth groups, clubs, sports programs, and among family and friends. We need to talk about how it happens, who's at risk, and who is doing the abusing. We need to educate adults that it is our responsibility to protect children and to be a part of a responsible active community,” said Rachel Chruszczyk, a prevention specialist with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois.

Dr. Kathy Swafford, a pediatrician with the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, a program of the SIU School of Medicine, shared data from a recent report on how a majority of Americans no longer feel the sense of community that they did just a few years ago. She then suggested the impact of a lack of community on children.

“A lot of it has created isolationism and that has probably changed how we protect our children. Children learn by seeing the example that we show as adults and the question is are we providing an appropriate example for children,” she said. “What can we, as individuals, do to support children and families in crisis? The presence of just one caring, consistent supportive adult can change the outcome for a child.”

Chruszczyk said while the focus of the month is awareness, prevention is key.

“Awareness, education are extremely important. However, there's not enough to know about the prevalence of child abuse and neglect and its consequences. We also need to understand the kinds of efforts that will prevent it from happening in the first place. To build protective factors that strengthen families and need to create positive experiences that's going to advocate and promote programs that for children and child safety first.”

In an unplanned aside, Poshard Foundation co-founder and former legislator Glenn Poshard encouraged State Rep. Paul Jacobs (R, Pomona) to do everything possible in the General Assembly to protect children through supporting the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“When I was in office, the caseload for the local DCFS was one caseworker for every 36 families; it’s an impossible task,” Poshard said to Jacobs in front of those gathered. “I want to make a plea, whatever you can do to try to help lower that caseload, we all would appreciate.”

Poshard then pledged to help Jacobs however he could.

As the program began, Jo Poshard recognized the many DCFS and agency caseworkers in attendance.

“They are perhaps the most important group here and they are the ones who work on the front lines of child abuse prevention daily, yet they receive very little recognition, are overworked and undervalued,” she said.

Child Abuse Prevention Month began in 1983. The observation is marked by royal blue and by blue and white pinwheels as well as large “blue kid” cutouts to build awareness of child abuse prevention. The Child Welfare League of Illinois reports that in 2020, three were 79,944 referrals for child abuse and neglect. Currently more than 19,000 Illinois children are in foster care placements or some other type of DCFS-directed care.

