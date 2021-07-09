 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Choate Mental Health top administrators facing misconduct charges reassigned
0 comments
breaking urgent
Choate Mental Health

Choate Mental Health top administrators facing misconduct charges reassigned

{{featured_button_text}}
Choate (copy)

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

 The Southern File Photo

ANNA — The director of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center and two other top administrators charged with interfering with an investigation into patient abuse have been reassigned, the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Friday.

Last month, a Union County grand jury returned true bills of indictment charging facility director Bryant Davis, as well as administrators Teresa Smith and Gary Goins, with official misconduct, a class 3 felony. 

Additionally, Smith faces a charge of obstructing justice, a class 4 felony.

The Union County State’s Attorney had filed the same charges against Smith last October but they were dismissed by a judge for lack of probable cause.

Citing this fact, the department earlier said it intended to keep Davis, Smith and Goins in their administrative roles at Choate pending the outcome of the case.

“If the charges being brought again are ultimately substantiated, the Department will take appropriate action at that time,” IDPH’s previous statement read.

Bu on Friday, the department changed course, issuing a statement to media saying the “resulting public speculation” from the criminal cases has served as a distraction from Choate’s core mission of serving vulnerable residents.

“As a result, to best support the entire Choate Center community, Mr. Davis, Ms. Smith, and Mr. Goins are being reassigned from the facility today, until the judicial process yields new information or reaches a conclusion,” the statement continued.

A spokeswoman for the agency said the three were reassigned to central office administration duties. They will continue to be paid. 

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, minority spokeswoman for the Senate’s Behavioral and Mental Health Committee, previously called for the department to place those officials on leave pending the outcome of their cases. Bryant criticized the department for treating rank-and-file employees facing misconduct charges differently than top administrators. 

On Friday, Bryant said she was relieved to see the department remove the administrators from their direct oversight at Choate. But she continued to question the lack of parity between administrators and their employees. 

“Rank-and-file employees within Choate are put on leave without pay when an investigation is pursued or accusations are made. Yet, administrators within the very same facility continue to be paid and are allowed to work, just at a different facility. It is unacceptable,” Bryant said, in a statement. “The reality is, until these allegations are thoroughly vetted, the proper and appropriate next step would be to remove the administrators from active employment pending judicial review.”

The charges against Davis, Smith and Goins allege they improperly accessed an internal investigatory file in violation of the department’s protocols for investigating claims of abuse or neglect, court records show.

The file pertained to the investigation of a Choate staff member,  Jackson, who was accused of assaulting a resident in January 2020.

At the time the administrators were alleged to have improperly viewed the file, the matter was under investigation by law enforcement and the department’s inspector general.

The additional obstruction of justice charge against Smith alleges she lied to an Illinois State Police investigator when she told him, during an interview a month after the incident, that she had not read the investigatory file. 

In October, the Union County State’s Attorney charged Jackson with aggravated battery, alleging he struck a resident multiple times with a belt on Jan. 23, 2020. Jackson was removed from the facility and placed on unpaid leave and his case is pending.

Judge Tyler Edmonds dismissed the original charges against administrator Smith in April that were brought by the state’s attorney. According to Judici, a court tracking system, the case was set for a jury trial following a preliminary hearing on April 5.

Some time later that same day, Edmonds recalled the case, saying he had reviewed a rough transcript of the hearing and the department’s administrative code and determined no probable cause, resulting in the dismissal. 

The subsequent charges against her and the other two administrators were returned by a grand jury. Davis and Goins had not been previously charged. 

With the temporary reassignment of Choate's top staff, IDPH has named Regina Osman, a current nurse administrator, as interim director of the facility. 

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'
SIU

SIU researchers: Downstate split from Chicago would spell 'economic disaster'

  • Updated

For those downstate Illinois residents who want to breakaway from Chicagoland and form their own state, two Southern Illinois University Carbondale researchers have an emphatic caution: do not do it.

In a whitepaper released earlier this year by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, a think tank at the university, political scientists John Foster and John Jackson said analysis of Illinois state revenue and budgeting over recent years shows downstate Illinoisans would be worse off without Chicago than they are with their northeastern neighbors.

+2
Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations
Local News

Southern Illinois sees upswing in COVID cases; health care leaders urge vaccinations

  • Updated

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise across Southern Illinois, bringing renewed calls for area residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

Last week, Southern Seven Health Department reported 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of more than 200% over the previous week’s case count. Nearly two-thirds of the cases came from Union County, according to the department. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News