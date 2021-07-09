Choate Mental Health top administrators facing misconduct charges reassigned

ANNA — The director of Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center and two other top administrators charged with interfering with an investigation into patient abuse have been reassigned, the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Friday.
Last month, a Union County grand jury returned true bills of indictment charging facility director Bryant Davis, as well as administrators Teresa Smith and Gary Goins, with official misconduct, a class 3 felony.
Additionally, Smith faces a charge of obstructing justice, a class 4 felony.
The Union County State’s Attorney had filed the same charges against Smith last October but they were dismissed by a judge for lack of probable cause.
Citing this fact, the department earlier said it intended to keep Davis, Smith and Goins in their administrative roles at Choate pending the outcome of the case.
“If the charges being brought again are ultimately substantiated, the Department will take appropriate action at that time,” IDPH’s previous statement read.
Bu on Friday, the department changed course, issuing a statement to media saying the “resulting public speculation” from the criminal cases has served as a distraction from Choate’s core mission of serving vulnerable residents.
“As a result, to best support the entire Choate Center community, Mr. Davis, Ms. Smith, and Mr. Goins are being reassigned from the facility today, until the judicial process yields new information or reaches a conclusion,” the statement continued.
A spokeswoman for the agency said the three were reassigned to central office administration duties. They will continue to be paid.
State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, minority spokeswoman for the Senate’s Behavioral and Mental Health Committee, previously called for the department to place those officials on leave pending the outcome of their cases. Bryant criticized the department for treating rank-and-file employees facing misconduct charges differently than top administrators.
On Friday, Bryant said she was relieved to see the department remove the administrators from their direct oversight at Choate. But she continued to question the lack of parity between administrators and their employees.
“Rank-and-file employees within Choate are put on leave without pay when an investigation is pursued or accusations are made. Yet, administrators within the very same facility continue to be paid and are allowed to work, just at a different facility. It is unacceptable,” Bryant said, in a statement. “The reality is, until these allegations are thoroughly vetted, the proper and appropriate next step would be to remove the administrators from active employment pending judicial review.”
The charges against Davis, Smith and Goins allege they improperly accessed an internal investigatory file in violation of the department’s protocols for investigating claims of abuse or neglect, court records show.
The file pertained to the investigation of a Choate staff member, Jackson, who was accused of assaulting a resident in January 2020.
At the time the administrators were alleged to have improperly viewed the file, the matter was under investigation by law enforcement and the department’s inspector general.
The additional obstruction of justice charge against Smith alleges she lied to an Illinois State Police investigator when she told him, during an interview a month after the incident, that she had not read the investigatory file.
In October, the Union County State’s Attorney charged Jackson with aggravated battery, alleging he struck a resident multiple times with a belt on Jan. 23, 2020. Jackson was removed from the facility and placed on unpaid leave and his case is pending.
Judge Tyler Edmonds dismissed the original charges against administrator Smith in April that were brought by the state’s attorney. According to Judici, a court tracking system, the case was set for a jury trial following a preliminary hearing on April 5.
Some time later that same day, Edmonds recalled the case, saying he had reviewed a rough transcript of the hearing and the department’s administrative code and determined no probable cause, resulting in the dismissal.
The subsequent charges against her and the other two administrators were returned by a grand jury. Davis and Goins had not been previously charged.
With the temporary reassignment of Choate's top staff, IDPH has named Regina Osman, a current nurse administrator, as interim director of the facility.
