Christian radio station returns to live events with Murphysboro picnic

For the first time in more than a year, a statewide Christian radio station is again holding public events for listeners and it is starting with a gathering in Southern Illinois.

Champaign-based WBGL-FM, which broadcasts from 13 frequencies and transmitters including those in Cape Girardeau, Murphysboro and Mount Vernon, is inviting listeners to join station staff for a family picnic on Saturday at Riverside Park in Murphysboro.

“We’ve done family events in the area before and now that we can do so again in a safe and responsible fashion, we’re eager to get out and meet our listeners, share a meal and just enjoy being together,” WBGL morning show co-host Johnathon Eltrevoog said.

In addition to the performance, Eltrevoog said attendees can bring their own picnic lunch or purchase items from a food truck at the event, as well as meet WBGL personalities. On-air staff members scheduled to appear include Eltrevoog, Courtney Canfield, Eric Nichols, Danielle Perez and Meridith Foster.

Eltrevoog said the Murphysboro picnic will be the station’s first post-pandemic public event.