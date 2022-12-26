 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas day stabbing kills Christopher man

Cordon Tape

Illinois State Police are investigating the Christmas day stabbing death of Jeffery Brown, 37 of Christopher.

According to a media release from the Illinois State Police, Christopher Police have asked the ISP to handle the investigation. Initial indications are that officers from Christopher Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of West 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m., for a family domestic dispute. Police found Brown at the home with a stab wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from the injury.

The investigation into the stabbing, led by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is open and active.

— The Southern

