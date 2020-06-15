'Cicada Safari' helps scientists track periodical cicadas across Southern Illinois

The more common annual cicadas, or dog-day cicadas as they are sometimes called, don’t typically make an appearance until early July or early August, into the dog days of summer.

By contrast, periodical cicadas — the ones that hang out underground for 17 or 13 years, depending on the species — typically emerge around late May or early June.

In their final stage, cicadas emerge as nymphs. They climb up whatever vegetation they had been feasting on and then molt into their adult form, shedding out of their exoskeleton, leaving them pale and soft. In a matter of a few hours, they develop a new exoskeleton. And within a few days, they can fly and sing. After that, their mission becomes relatively singular. “They’re mostly going to be looking for a mate and laying eggs,” Hughson said.

Though some areas are already seeing a lot of periodical cicadas, this year is only a taste of what’s to come. “2024, the state is going to be covered,” Dana said. “We’re going to have both the 17-year cicadas in the north and the 13-year cicadas in the southern part of the state emerging at the same time.”