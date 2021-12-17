City councilman publishes second Carbondale coloring book

A new edition of a popular coloring book highlighting Carbondale is available just in time for Christmas.

The second edition of “Color Me Carbondale,” is available with proceeds from the sale of the book going to Carbondale’s Park and Recreation Foundation. Carbondale City Council member Lee Fronabarger designed and developed the coloring book, as well as the initial edition last year.

Only 100 copies of the 2021 coloring book have been printed. It includes 13 line-art images from around Carbondale and a section of city history which provides clues necessary for completion of a Carbondale crossword puzzle in the book. Fronabarger published a similar coloring book last year.

Images ready for crayons include the iconic sign at Dairy Queen, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Pulliam Hall clock tower, Turley Park and downtown scenes.

“There’s local scenes that kids and adults would like to color, but there are also some historical tidbits about Carbondale,” Fronabarger said.

He said the 2020 edition of the book was very popular.

“It really surprised me,” he said. “Not only did people buy them for their kids, but they bought them for themselves and their friends, too.”

Fronabarger said the coloring books are $8 each and available only at Carbondale’s Neighborhood Co-op Grocery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0