City-funded grant to help Murphysboro businesses pay bills

Stephens and his team kept the process relatively simple. Businesses that were in good financial standing as of March 16, 2020, operating within Murphysboro's corporate limits, with 10 employees or fewer are eligible to have one general operating expense reimbursed by the city up to $1,000. This can be rent or mortgage payments, property and casualty payments, as well as utilities. It cannot be used for wages. Expenses incurred after Jan. 1, 2020 are applicable.

Stephens said the goal for the MERCE grant is that it “eases some of the pressure to get through another month.” Pritzker has extended his stay-at-home order until the end of May.

The grant applications, available at the city’s website, murphysboro.com, are being considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Since they opened Monday, Stephens said at least 15 applications have been sent. But, with the $1,000 cap, Stephens said he thinks there will be more than enough to go around.

“It looks like the $38,000 is going to go pretty far,” Stephens said.

Stephens said that because Murphysboro is a small town, city employees are allowed to benefit from the grant, but applications are not prioritized based on employment by or affiliation with the city.