City of Herrin adds firefighters, saves in potential overtime costs

HERRIN - The city of Herrin is moving towards operating with five full-time firefighters per eight-hour shift for a total of 15 firefighters

That's up from four per shift — or a total of 12 — a year ago.

Fire Chief Shawn Priddy said the staff additions are a big plus for the department.

"From an operations standpoint, it's a significant difference, a very welcome addition," he said. "Having an extra man per shift helps with business inspections, the installation of smoke detectors at businesses and residences, and with manpower at fires. We can much more easily take two trucks out to a fire and establish our water supply needs quicker."

From the city's fiscal viewpoint, one extra firefighter per shift cuts down on the volume of overtime hours that became necessary at times.

According to Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini, last year's contract negotiations resulted in some changes to Tier 2 Firefighter salaries.

New hires, he said, will make less with a starting salary than previous years and will not receive an end-of-the-year bonus. That savings in money, along with the retirement of higher-salaried veteran firefighters allows for the city to hire the additional staff.

Priddy said non-certified new hires will now be paid $15.81 an hour or $3 less per hour than before. Certified new hires will now receive $18.24 an hour.

"Even with that reduction, our starting salaries are still very competitive with other communities in Southern Illinois," Priddy said. "Of course, there is still a health benefits package and clothing allowance for each new hire, too."

Priddy further explained that there is one firefighting position yet to fill.

"We've applied for a federal grant known as 'SAFER,' which means Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response," Priddy said.

The grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments to help them increase or maintain the number of trained front-line firefighters available in their communities.

Herrin should learn in September whether it has been chosen as a grant recipient.

"If not, we will have to wait until next May to fill the position. That's when our next firefighter retirement will be," Priddy said.

Frattini said there is also some ongoing reshuffling of roles within the ranks of the fire department.

"We have had some firefighters promoted to lieutenant, for example, and we now have one captain plus one lieutenant working together each of the three shifts, which is a big plus."

Frattini said the city recently sold $24.5 million in bonds in order to fully fund its police and fire pensions.

"By selling those bonds, we will be saving the city about $11.5 million over the next 20 years. That was huge for us," the mayor said.

