City of Marion hosts 'Celebration of Independence' July 1-4

MARION — There are plenty of opportunities to view colorful fireworks displays in Marion beginning Friday, July 1 and continuing through next Monday, July 4.

The Marion Knights of Columbus is again hosting a Celebration of Independence on those four days.

One of the event organizers, City Commissioner John Stoecklin, said Wednesday that there will be three abbreviated sessions or sneak-peek fireworks displays Friday through Sunday with an elongated display on the actual holiday, Monday.

"Every seven years, the holiday falls on a Monday, so that allows us to extend the celebration one extra day," Stoecklin said. "We are expecting some pretty big crowds. Police officials told us we draw anywhere from 6-to-8,000 patrons each year. They gather on our KC grounds, as well as Town and Country Shopping Center and Rural King."

And while the fireworks may be the icing on the cake, there are many other attractions, Stoecklin said. There will be a carnival open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

There will be live music each night with performances by A1C, Chris Brown's Lone Howl, Exeters Landing, Danny & The Dreamers, Dr. Zhevegas, 90s Kidz, The Vibe and Murphy 500.

"There will also be food vendors on the grounds," Stoecklin said. "And we will have a kids pageant on Friday night inside the KC hall , as well as Glow Bingo on Saturday night."

"The KCs have been putting on this celebration since the late 1980s," Stoecklin said. "Our first one included only a Pepsi wagon and fireworks. We've been adding to it ever since. I can't thank our sponsors and volunteer workers enough."

Other Independence Day celebrations already scheduled throughout the region include:

Saturday, July 2

Anna (Fireworks at 9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, and winery vendors)

Eldorado (Fireworks at 9 p.m. with a 5K road race, DJ, inflatables and food at the Eldorado Sports Complex)

Lake of Egypt (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. with dinner from 5-7 p.m. and live music beginning at 7 p.m. on the Elks property)

Mulkeytown (Fireworks begin at dusk with food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. at the Lake Izaak Walton Club)

Murphysboro (Fireworks begin at dark with live music and food from 5-10 p.m. at Riverside Park)

Sunday, July 3

Scheller (Fireworks begin at dark at Scheller Lake)

Walker's Bluff (Fireworks begin at dark with gates opening at 5 p.m. at $15 per car with live music and food)

Monday, July 4

Carbondale (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at the SIU Banterra Center parking lot)

Carterville (Fireworks begin at dusk with concessions available as early as 7 p.m. at Cannon Park)

Goreville (Fireworks at dusk with a parade at 10 a.m., kids fun zone at 11 a.m., cornhole tournament at noon and gospel concerts in the park beginning at 5 p.m.).

Harrisburg (Fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Saline County Fairgrounds)

Mount Vernon (Fireworks at dusk with a DJ, laser tag, inflatables and food beginning at 5 p.m. and live music by the U.S. Air Force Concert Band at Outland Airport)

Tuesday, July 5

Du Quoin (Fireworks beginning at dusk and food trucks and live music at 7 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

