City of Marion, police union agree to three-year deal

MARION — The Marion City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with the Fraternal Order of Police union at Monday night's regular meeting.

The deal allows for a 92-cent-an-hour pay increase each of the next three years retroactive to the start of this new fiscal year, May 1, and continuing through April 30, 2025.

Additionally, the department's 37 police officers will have the option of declaring compensation time as opposed to overtime pay. When it comes to overtime pay, union members receive time and a half. Any unused comp time by the end of the fiscal year will be paid out in overtime pay.

Marion police officers work four 10-hour shifts per week. They may also rebid for a different shift each year of the contract. Shifts are doled out based on seniority.

"I think it's a fair contract," said Mayor Mike Absher. "I'm very pleased the way it all worked out. We are blessed to have such a fine police department here representing this city."

Chief David Fitts said he also thought it was a good contract.

"I think both sides are happy and it will benefit everyone."

The Marion firefighters' contract was settled in the spring and was also a three-year pact with a 3.4% raise to base wages.

Other contracts not yet voted on by the council, but approved in principle include the Public Works department, dispatchers and clerical staff.

Under new business, the council approved the following agenda items:

Affirmed the Zoning Board's approval of a zoning change at 102 N. 5th St. and 104 N. 5th St from R-2 General Family Residential to C-1 General Commercial to extend a business parking lot.

Affirmed the Zoning Board's recommendation of a zoning change from C-1 General Commercial to R-2 General Family Residential. All in all, the project calls for the construction of 12 homes in the space of seven lots. Commissioner Doug Patton voted against the measure, stating that he needed more information to get his vote. His opinion was that fitting a dozen homes into seven lots was crowding things a bit.

Affirmed the Zoning Board's approval of a Special Use Permit to do therapeutic and medical massage in an R-2 General Family Residential zone at 900 W. White St.

Affirmed the Zoning Board's approval of a variance at 1502 Hazeltine Ct. to place a 6-foot black ornamental fence in a portion of the front yard 6-to-8 feet over the property line.

Approved the sale of property to Bruce Parks at $2,250 per acre. Patton voted no on the measure, stating that he wasn't sure how the purchase would affect surrounding property owners.

Approved the Illinois Department of Transportation's realignment of the intersection at Williamson County Parkway and 17th Street.

Approved a residential TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Redevelopment Agreement with West End Rentals.

Approved a TIF Redevelopment Agreement with JMB Development.

Approved the low bid to Samron for the annual street overlay program with a cost of a little more than $1.2 million.

Approved the renewal of the $5 million line of credit with Banterra Bank under the original terms of the contract.

Welcomed new Marion firefighter Ben Schultz to the city's firefighting team. Chief Tim Barnett introduced Schultz, who was joined by his family and several fellow firefighters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0