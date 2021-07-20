City officials, design firms for Carbondale transit hub seek public input

"We're very confined on our space availability, it's a narrow corridor, it's very tight," Bollman said.

Amtrak users, Carbondale residents and the general public can also weigh in on aesthetics, layout and the overall look and design.

This public hearing is specifically designed for public feedback — and any additional public hearings will be likely be informative in nature with a presentation on a final design, Bollmann added.

City officials said earlier this year that a preliminary design is expected to be available for review by the Carbondale City Council in late 2021.

The project budget is about $17.3 million, mostly funded by federal and state dollars. In November 2019, the city was awarded a $13.9 million dollar grant for the design and construction of this project through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program. And, in December 2020, the IDOT Transit Improvement Program contributed an additional $2.8 million dollars towards the project.

The new transportation center will be constructed in downtown Carbondale on the east side of South Illinois Avenue. City leaders expect construction to begin in fall 2022.