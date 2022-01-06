Civil War Timeline: War’s last Christmas

Editor’s note: This continues a series of reports on what happened in Southern Illinois 158 years ago during the Civil War. Reports will appear on days of significance to Southern Illinois — known at the time as Egypt.

Mary Logan wrote that on the homefront the approach of Christmas 1864 “was hailed with delight” and that homes “shrouded in gloom for four long years” once again prepared to celebrate the “happy season.”

In Carbondale, this meant that two community Christmas trees would be placed in the Methodist Church, the largest church in Carbondale. It also meant presents, especially for the city’s children. Many of Carbondale’s citizens worked in the weeks before Christmas making “all kinds of gifts” for the children, even “those who only went to Sunday-school during the holidays.”

Mary reported that Carbondale’s Christmas was filled with sermons, carols, and a visit from Santa Claus “in a long fur coat … his long white beard reaching nearly to his waist” to delighted children. At its close, Carbondale’s families returned home with "hearts full of happiness feeling that this Christmas would bring glad tidings of peace on earth and good will toward men.”

While the nation’s citizens felt the war would soon be over, it was, for all practical purposes, over for Capt. Edmund Newsome, Co. B 81st Illinois Infantry. Christmas marked his 212 day as a POW. Captured after the disastrous Union defeat at Guntown, Mississippi, he had, for the last seven months, been moved from one prison camp to the next across Georgia and South Carolina as the Union army advanced. December 1864 found him in Camp Asylum on the grounds of South Carolina’s State Lunatic Asylum in Columbia.

Newsome was fortunate to be housed in one of the cabins built for the POWs. Other not so lucky prisoners survived in tents or were forced to dig holes for shelter. Despite this, he awoke on Dec. 25 to a “scanty breakfast” and the “prospect of fasting on Christmas.” This was not helped when a group of his fellow prisoners not in his assigned mess set a long table with plates piled high with food. Newsome wondered at how his fellow officers created their “fairy-land” feast. This was not his “mess” and he walked away as they sat to eat.

Newsome’s day was, however, soon to be saved by the spirit of Christmas. After about a half-hour, one of his feasting friends called him over to share their Christmas meal. That day he enjoyed what was probably the best meal he would ever eat. Newsome closed his diary writing that this Christmas dinner would not soon be forgotten.

Mary Logan’s long-awaited Christmas and Edmund Newsome’s truly unexpected one would provide pleasant memories throughout their lives. This would not be true for Pvt. Edwin Loosely, Co. A 81st Illinois Infantry.

The war was still very real to Loosely. That Christmas came nine days after the Battle of Nashville, Tennessee, and it must still have been fresh in his mind. On Dec. 25, he confided to his diary, “Nothing to do … about nothing to eat … no blankets to lay under.” On Christmas day 1864, Loosely sat in his “shack” and, “stared vacantly into the fire and meditated on the different style of keeping Christmas.” He concluded it was the “most quiet” Christmas possible “as we were not in a position to do anything.”

It would be a year before Loosely could again celebrate Christmas joyously.

-- Compiled by P. Michael Jones, director of the General John A. Logan Museum in Murphysboro.

