Clark to join Poshard, Rendlman on JALC Board of Trustees

With all but a handful of precincts in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties reporting, newcomer Brent Clark, of Pittsburg, will join incumbents Jake Rendleman of Carterville and Glenn Poshard of Murphysboro on John A. Logan Board of Trustees.

John Streuter, of Carterville and Angelo Hightower, of Marion, were defeated in the race.

Vote totals available by print deadline were: Poshard, 5,164; Rendleman, 4,931; Clark, 4,456; Hightower, 3,624; Streuter, 3,284.

Trustees serve six-year terms on the eight-member board of trustees.

Poshard, of Murphysboro, is a former Congressman and state senator, former president of SIU and vice chancellor, served on SIU Board of Trustees, and partners with his wife Jo in the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children. He serves on the finance committee of the board.

“I think it’s a great tribute to John A. Logan College that five people were on the ballot and had a pretty vigorous race. Those people did their best and I feel good to be a part of it,” Poshard said.

