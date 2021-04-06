Clark to join Poshard, Rendlman on JALC Board of Trustees

With all but a handful of precincts in Franklin, Jackson, Perry and Williamson counties reporting, newcomer Brent Clark, of Pittsburg, will join incumbents Jake Rendleman of Carterville and Glenn Poshard of Murphysboro on John A. Logan Board of Trustees.
John Streuter, of Carterville and Angelo Hightower, of Marion, were defeated in the race.
Vote totals available by print deadline were: Poshard, 5,164; Rendleman, 4,931; Clark, 4,456; Hightower, 3,624; Streuter, 3,284.
Trustees serve six-year terms on the eight-member board of trustees.
Poshard, of Murphysboro, is a former Congressman and state senator, former president of SIU and vice chancellor, served on SIU Board of Trustees, and partners with his wife Jo in the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children. He serves on the finance committee of the board.
“I think it’s a great tribute to John A. Logan College that five people were on the ballot and had a pretty vigorous race. Those people did their best and I feel good to be a part of it,” Poshard said.
Rendleman is a retired teacher and farmer and serves as secretary of the JALC Board. He taught science for 30 years at Herrin Junior High School. He served as president of Herrin Education Association, representative of the National Education Association, spent 30 years on Carterville City Council and served on JALC Foundation board for 10 years.
“I’m thankful that the voters had enough confidence in me to re-elect me for another six-year term,” Rendleman said.
Clark is executive director of Illinois Association of School Administrators. His campaign address is Johnston City. Clark has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Olivet University and masters and Ph.D. in administration from SIU.
“I’m pretty happy with the results (of the election). It’s good to be in the winner’s circle,” Clark said.
Streuter is executive vice president and a mortgage lender at Farmer’s State Bank.
Hightower is a resource officer for Marion Unit 2 School District. He served on Marion School Board four years, two as vice president, and was a city commissioner for four years. Hightower was a supervisor at Marion Police Department for more than nine years.
