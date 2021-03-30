Clean SOIL: New initiative aims to fight litter across Southern Illinois with college students' help

MARION — Les Winkeler and Glenn Poshard are tired of seeing trash along the roads and in the natural areas of Southern Illinois.
“Try driving one mile (in Southern Illinois) without seeing trash. You can’t do it,” Winkeler said at news conference Tuesday at Veterans Airport in Marion.
Winkeler, outdoors writer and retired sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan, and Poshard, former congressman and ex-president of the SIU system, joined forces Tuesday to announce the start of a new initiative to clean up Southern Illinois and keep it clean.
The initiative is called Clean SOIL.
Winkeler said litter is one thing that brings everyone together — regardless of politics, economics, nationality or creed. Everyone hates litter.
During the news conference, Winkeler showed slides of photos he took within a few miles of his home in Harrisburg. It was all trash — cans, bottles, paper, diapers, plastic containers, rubber gloves and more -- in Southern Illinois along Illinois 13 and 37, at Mermet Springs and in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
Winkeler even showed a picture taken by Angie Fitzenreider of a Bald Eagle sitting among trash.
“Here’s the symbol of America sitting awash in trash,” he said.
The local initiative comes on the heels of an Associated Press report on Monday detailing how the Illinois Department of Transportation spends $6 million in taxpayer dollars each year to clean up trash along the state's highways.
Winkeler said the answer is as easy as taking pride and dignity in ourselves and our homes.
“Les and I have been talking about this for a long time,” Poshard said of the new initiative.
Poshard and Winkeler said they believe a culture change has to take place that makes littering unacceptable. They are not advocating a one-time clean-up.
To change culture and habits, Clean SOIL will include litter prevention education for children in preschool though college students. Small innovation and prevention grants will be available to high schools and grade schools who come up with creative solutions to litter.
“I hope our community colleges can play a major role,” Poshard said.
Poshard added that an easy way to divide Southern Illinois into regions is to use the community college districts. Three student leaders will be identified at each of the area’s community colleges to head up Clean SOIL at their respective colleges.
Clean SOIL will provide a $2,000 scholarship and leadership experiences for each student.
Student leaders will assist in organizing a plan for recruiting student and community volunteers in their district.
They also will direct each part of the plan, including working with high school and community groups to clean up their districts.
Southern Illinois University also will help. Saluki Volunteer Corps will work in locations that need high intensity clean up, like Giant City State Park or the new bike trail between Carbondale and Marion. SIU Communications and Design departments will develop creative marketing for the campaign.
Clean SOIL leaders will work with Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Shawnee National Forest, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, labor leaders, businesses, environmental organizations and others to plan event to bring awareness to the problem of litter and support the clean-up.
Any clean-up will be done with support from local, state and federal officials to enforce laws against litter and pollution.
Clean SOIL leaders said they hope to push this initiative forward during the month of April.
“We’re not going to let up on this. Southern Illinois is a beautiful area, the most beautiful area in the state of Illinois, and we need to keep it clean,” Poshard said.
“There is no rhyme or reason to it. We can stop it. We have to,” Winkeler said.
