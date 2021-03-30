Clean SOIL: New initiative aims to fight litter across Southern Illinois with college students' help

The local initiative comes on the heels of an Associated Press report on Monday detailing how the Illinois Department of Transportation spends $6 million in taxpayer dollars each year to clean up trash along the state's highways.

Winkeler said the answer is as easy as taking pride and dignity in ourselves and our homes.

“Les and I have been talking about this for a long time,” Poshard said of the new initiative.

Poshard and Winkeler said they believe a culture change has to take place that makes littering unacceptable. They are not advocating a one-time clean-up.

To change culture and habits, Clean SOIL will include litter prevention education for children in preschool though college students. Small innovation and prevention grants will be available to high schools and grade schools who come up with creative solutions to litter.

“I hope our community colleges can play a major role,” Poshard said.

Poshard added that an easy way to divide Southern Illinois into regions is to use the community college districts. Three student leaders will be identified at each of the area’s community colleges to head up Clean SOIL at their respective colleges.