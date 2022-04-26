Close to $100,000 have been raised for SIU students injured and killed in crash last week

CARBONDALE — The community has raised funds to help the families of the Salukis who died and were injured in a crash last week.

A total of $93,889 has been raised through three different GoFundMe pages to help the five SIU students who were in a two-vehicle crash near McClure on April 21.

Both Vamshi Krishna Pechetty and Pavan Swarna, who were 23 and graduate students in computer science at SIU, died in the crash, according to Chancellor Austin Lane.

Pavan Swarna’s sister, Priyanka Swarna, created a fundraiser on last week to help bring Pavan Swarna back home to India.

“All the love in the world cannot cull the sorrow my family is going through,” Priyanka Swarna said on the GoFundMe Thursday. “With a saddened heart, I'm announcing the death of my beloved brother, Pavan Swarna. For those of you that know him, he's the kindest person. His fun spirit calms the people around him. He's always there for friends and family in their time of need. In the same spirit, he went to help a friend this morning and was fatally struck by oncoming traffic. His kindness in helping his friends cost him his life. I do not have words to explain the grief my family and I are going through. We are still awaiting the law enforcement to hand over my brother.”

The goal was $50,000. As of 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, they had raised $37,724.

To donate to a fund to help Swarna’s family, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-pavan-swarnas-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

The following students were also involved in the crash:

Kalyan Dorna, 24, of Carbondale, a graduate student in civil engineering

Karthik Kakumanu, a graduate student in computer science

Yaswanth Uppalapati, 23, a graduate student in computer science

Karthik Kakumanu’s brother, Aravind Kakumanu, started a separate fundraiser the same week.

“This grievous situation has disturbed each and everyone from family, friends, and work colleagues,” Aravind Kakumanu said on the GoFundMe. “We all are trying to cope with this situation which still seems to be a bad dream. We really appreciate any donation that could be possible from your end which helps our family and the bills.”

Karthik Kakumanu was severely injured in the crash and has had to undergo surgery, according to his brother on the GoFundMe.

“Doctors have mentioned that his ribs were injured and there was internal bleeding through the spleen,” Aravind Kakumanu said in the GoFundMe. “Further, they had to remove the spleen to avoid the major consequences which impact his immunity in the future.”

The GoFundMe has raised a total of $55,359 out of $200,000 goal.

To donate to a fund to help Kakumanu, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-karthik-kakumanu?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

The incident

Five SIU students were involved in a crash on Illinois Route 3 just north of McClure, according to the Illinois State Police and SIU Chancellor Austin Lane.

“We are heartbroken to learn of a tragic car accident that has taken the lives of two members of the Saluki family and injured three others,” Lane said in a Facebook post. “We send our condolences to the families. We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time. Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones.”

Pechetty and Swarna died because of the incident, Lane said.

According to ISP, Marie A. Meunier, 32, of Cape Girardeau, also died.

Meunier was traveling southbound on Route 3, just north of Old Cape Road Union County when she crossed the center line for unknown reasons, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Her car struck the front of a second vehicle, driven by Swarna, according to ISP.

The Union County coroner pronounced Meunier and Swarna dead on scene.

All lanes have been reopened at the site of the accident, ISP said.

No other information has been released at this time.​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.