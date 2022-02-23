CNA from Cobden wins new car for getting a COVID vaccine

Vickey Smith is a lucky gal. Integrity Healthcare recently announced that she is the grand prize winner of a promotion that encouraged staff of their 11 skilled nursing facilities to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

As grand prize winner, Smith received a brand new 2021 Nissan Kicks automobile.

Beginning on July 16, 2021, employees who were fully vaccinated were entered into a weekly drawing for $1,000.

Sherry Belcher, administrator of Integrity Healthcare of Cobden, said four or five members of her staff won the weekly prizes.

“I was never lucky enough to win. I was happy for my staff,” Belcher said.

She was hopeful that someone in Cobden would win one of the bigger prizes because a high percentage of the staff is vaccinated. Belcher knew someone had won when Kelly Kelley, COO of Integrity Healthcare Communities, called her in person.

Belcher announced a meeting to share the news with the staff, but they thought they were in trouble. It helped make the surprise a little bigger for Smith.

Belcher said Smith has been a certified nursing assistant for years. She has worked at Integrity Healthcare of Cobden for three years.

She added that Smith never calls in. She just doesn’t miss work. She also picks up extra shifts.

“Vickey always goes above and beyond for our residents. I was very happy she won. She truly deserves it with her hard work ethic,” Belcher said.

When the pandemic hit, Integrity Healthcare began the difficult process of protecting the residents of their 11 skilled nursing facilities and the staff members who care for them from COVID-19.

Special COVID units were set up in the facilities to make sure residents who became ill or were exposed could receive proper care. Staff members who tested positive or were exposed followed proper protocols and quarantined at home.

In May 2020, Integrity partnered VistaLink Health and began testing residents and staff each week, long before testing mandates existed.

Staff members were encouraged to get the vaccine when it became available. To make that encouragement stronger, Integrity Healthcare offered employees a special incentive -- vaccinated employees were entered in a weekly drawing for $1,000.

Besides Smith’s new care, Olivia Williams, a certified nursing assistant at Integrity Healthcare of Belleville, won the first place award of an all-expense paid vacation for two.

Williams is known to “go the extra mile” to help residents, as well as her team of co-workers. They say that they are blessed to have her as a part of the Integrity Belleville team.

“Integrity Healthcare Communities has been committed to the safety of our residents and employees. We are pleased with the results of our 2021 promotion and look forward to continuing our safety measures in 2022. We are Integrity Strong!” Kelly Kelley, COO of Integrity Healthcare Communities, said.

Integrity Healthcare also locations in Anna, Carbondale, Herrin, Marion and across the metro-east area.

