The idea of a high school cooperative education program is to introduce life skills and allow students to explore possible career paths. For Carbondale Community High School senior Isaiah Duckworth, the experience has given him much more.

Through a unique arrangement, Duckworth has been working alongside college students in a mechanical engineering laboratory at Southern Illinois University, not only assisting with research, but laying a foundation for his future education and career.

“The thing that amazes me is, here he is, a senior in high school, getting that college feel and getting a jump-start into his college career. This is really good for him and his future,” said Dallas Terry, career education coordinator at Carbondale Community High School, who oversees the cooperative education program and outside placements.

“This is the first time we’ve had one with a department at SIU,” Terry explained. “This is almost a triple benefit for him. He’s got the education through our program, he’s got a job and he’s getting exposure to college life.”

Every weekday afternoon, after finishing classes at CCHS, Duckworth travels to one of the labs in SIU’s Engineering Building, where he produces and analyzes 3D-printed models to test the material properties and strengths of potential building materials.

Terry explained, “He’s interested in materials engineering and has gone through our engineering pathway here at CCHS, taking several of our classes. This was a good way for him to branch out and get a little bit more real life experience while getting some idea of what the college experience is like, too.”

To gain that exposure, Duckworth, 17, works alongside a diverse group of current SIU students and under the watchful eye of Sabrina Nilufar, assistant professor in SIU’s School or Mechanical, Aerospace and Materials Engineering. He even had to go through all of the same laboratory training that student workers and graduate assistants must complete.

“He’s making some sandwich structures using 3D printing, printing different geometries and different structural applications, changing the geometry and changing the design. When he’s all done printing, he’ll be testing those materials to see the performance,” she said.

She said the materials are being studied to look at absorption capabilities, perhaps leading to better performing thermal insulation products for sportswear, aerospace, automotive, marine and military applications.

Working with students from around the world also has benefited Duckworth.

“It’s helped me learn how to better communicate my ideas with people and my knowledge of 3D design has expanded because of the lab experience. These are things I wouldn’t normally get in my high school studies,” he said.

Nilufar said she has been impressed with Duckworth’s work and approach. In fact, she’s already approached him about working as a lab assistant next year, after he enrolls at SIU.

“Mechanical engineering has offered me a scholarship and I got another general one from SIU,” Duckworth said. “I know for certain that I’ll start studying mechanical engineering at SIU in the fall.”

He added, “It has helped me jump-start my engineering studies because even college students don’t usually get to work in the lab until at least their sophomore year. This has been a great experience.”

Photos: Some US school districts offer farm-to-table lunches