COBDEN — While most boys in second grade enjoy playing video games or little league baseball, Brayden Stanley, a second grader at Cobden Elementary School, has other things on his mind. Brayden is battling cancer at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Brayden’s mom, Heather Stanley, said Brayden was sent from a doctor’s appointment to Children’s Hospital on April 10. Two days later, on April 12, Braden was diagnosed with B cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Brayden has not left the hospital since he was admitted April 10. His parents, Heather and Daniel Stanley, are with him.

“This is our 23rd day here,” Heather Stanley said Wednesday afternoon. “We came for a simple doctor’s appointment. They called us to come back to the emergency room. Now, they are telling us our kid has leukemia. Could you imagine it?”

While treatments are difficult and Braden misses his friends, he is getting some joy from his classmates. Heather Stanley said they have sent videos and cards.

“They brighten his day,” she said.

Only a few members of Braden’s family are allowed to visit him during treatments.

The family was originally told they could go home Mother’s Day weekend. On Wednesday, they were told that would not be possible because of Brayden’s blood count.

“We don’t know when he’ll get to go home,” Heather Stanley said.

Brayden is the youngest of Daniel and Heather Stanley’s blended family of seven children. His six half brothers and sisters are adults. Heather Stanley said the youngest of their older children is 21.

Brayden likes gaming and playing Pokémon when he’s at home. At the hospital, he has been restricted to building with Legos and coloring.

Several groups are raising funds to help the family. Brayden’s parents have been with him at the hospital and are not working.

His school, Cobden Elementary School is selling T-shirts with all the proceeds going to the Stanley family. The shirt reads, “Brave Like Brayden.” Children’s sizes are $20, adult sizes are $25.

They are also taking donations for the family, and a dance is planned for Brayden.

His mom said the school is very good.

Back Yard Burgers in Marion is also collecting funds for the family.

“I’ve never needed any kind of assistance, so, I’ve kind of had to step back and let people do things for us. We have too many unknowns,” Heather Stanley said.

While Brayden cannot have visitors, his mom said he would enjoy cards. Cards may be sent to: Brayden Stanley, Floor 9200, Room 92, 1 Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.