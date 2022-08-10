Cobden Lions Club to host the Peach Festival beginning Friday

COBDEN — August means it’s time to celebrate one of Southern Illinois’ favorite crops – peaches.

Cobden Lions Club will present the Peach Festival Friday and Saturday at the Cobden Park. Activities start each evening at 5 p.m.

“It’s just an old-time, homecoming type of festival,” Gene Dammerman, chairman of Peach Festival committee, said.

At the heart of the festival is peaches. Visitors to the park can have a bowl of peaches or peach cobbler. (Other food will be available, too.)

Dammerman said the spin-and-win game is popular. The prize? Peaches, of course.

A carnival will be available at the park, along with games and activities.

Dammerman said they had a great carnival, but the owners retired and did not sell their business. They have a new carnival to fill that spot.

Musical entertainment will be the Party Express Karaoke show on Friday and Diamond Dog on Saturday.

The festival will crown the Peach Queen on Saturday evening. Contestants are from age 16 to 21 and must reside in Union County.

Debbie Stroehlein, pageant director, said there are six contestants are running for the title, including: Grace Robbins, Makenzie Howell, Anna Hess, Avery Osmond, Lilia Carmona and Liv Cerny.

They will compete in the interview, swimsuit and evening gown competition on Friday evening. The coronation will be at 9 p.m. Saturday, when reigning Peach Queen Hannah Stillman will crown the new Peach Queen.

Activities start early on Saturday when Cobden Runner’s/Walker’s Club hosts its annual Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. in Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. Same day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., with the run at 8:30 a.m. The event will begin at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street.

For information on the run, call 618-713-4245.

The Peach Festival Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and wind its way through downtown Cobden, ending at the park. The event is sponsored by the Village of Cobden.

As of Wednesday morning, 27 units had registered for the parade with more expected. The deadline to enter the parade is Friday.

For more information or to register for the parade, call city hall at 618-893-2425.

Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker Street will offer special hours during the Peach Festival. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The museum will have a special exhibit of recently-donated items from the Lockard-Fitch family collection, including a World War I Naval uniform of Edwin Fitch, WW I era photos, and early Cobden school photos

A new window exhibit will feature former Peach Festival Queen contestants and a portion of the Winstead Davie family collection will continue to be featured in the museum.

The museum features exhibits on Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, and local history. The Shop by the Museum will be open offering collectibles, fall decorations, and other items.

For more information, call the museum at 618-893-2865.

Many businesses in the Cobden area will open or extend their hours during the Peach Festival.

Dammerman said the festival is an important fund raiser for the Lions Club. The money raised is used throughout the county and for other projects.