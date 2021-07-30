Cobden Peach Fesitval has plenty to 'pick' from

The 83rd Peach Festival will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 on Locust Street at the Cobden Community Park.

Most of the activities begin at 5 p.m. The festival features a carnival, games, queen contest, delicious food, peach cobbler, bingo, raffle, and spin-and-win for peaches.

The musical entertainment for Friday will be Uncle Pacos and on Saturday it will be Diamond Dog. The event is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club and proceeds go to community and charitable projects.

The Cobden Runner’s/Walker’s Club will sponsor its annual Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The event is scheduled to begin at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. For information on the run, call 618-713-4245.

A Peach Festival parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The parade route will be through downtown Cobden. Entries are currently being accepted by the Village of Cobden 618-893-2425. The Grand Marshal is the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society.

The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker will operate special hours and will be open 10 a.m.-5p.m. Friday and Saturday.