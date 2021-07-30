Cobden Peach Fesitval has plenty to 'pick' from

The 83rd Peach Festival will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7 on Locust Street at the Cobden Community Park.
Most of the activities begin at 5 p.m. The festival features a carnival, games, queen contest, delicious food, peach cobbler, bingo, raffle, and spin-and-win for peaches.
The musical entertainment for Friday will be Uncle Pacos and on Saturday it will be Diamond Dog. The event is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club and proceeds go to community and charitable projects.
The Cobden Runner’s/Walker’s Club will sponsor its annual Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The event is scheduled to begin at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. For information on the run, call 618-713-4245.
A Peach Festival parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. The parade route will be through downtown Cobden. Entries are currently being accepted by the Village of Cobden 618-893-2425. The Grand Marshal is the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society.
The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker will operate special hours and will be open 10 a.m.-5p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The museum is currently selling copies of “Blooms by the Bushel.” The booklet chronicles the planting, growing, picking, and shipping of daffodils and other flowers during the peak production years from about 1930 through the 1960s and tells the story of 23 growers, along with their families’ stories, from throughout the county, including three current farms, are featured in the 55-page booklet.
A mini “Can” Dillow (1894-1969) is also on exhibit. Dillow and her husband, Russell, of Dongola were among the major daffodil growers. The museum features exhibits on Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, and local history. The Shop by the Museum will be open offering collectibles, fall decorations, and other items.
Visitors are welcomed to come to Cobden and experience the unique shops, eating establishments, and nearby wineries.
For more information contact the Village of Cobden at 618-893-2425.